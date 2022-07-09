ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lacey Evans Turns Heel In Promo On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Aliyah

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLacey Evans is back to her evil ways, turning heel on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Evans, who was built up as a babyface leading into her in-ring return last month,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cinemablend

Why WWE Has To Make A Huge Ronda Rousey Decision In The Next Few Weeks

Apart from the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns’ contract status and what’s going on with MJF, there’s perhaps no wrestling topic fans spend more time discussing than Ronda Rousey’s character presentation. The popular MMA fighter made a surprise return to WWE during the Royal Rumble in January. She won to a big ovation from the crowd, but unfortunately, very little about her story arc has hit as hard as anyone hoped in the time since. Now, Bruce Prichard and the writers are at a crossroads, and they need to make a huge decision before or during SummerSlam on July 30th.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Evans
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#American
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history during live show

To quote Cody Rhodes’ entrance music: “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” The WWE (and the pro wrestling scene in general) is filled to the brim with families built by wrestling. From the Ortons to the Rhodes to the McMahons and the Flairs, there have been many families that rose to prominence in the […] The post The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history during live show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Reveals She Is Currently Wearing A Heart Monitor

That sounds a bit more serious. There are all kinds of medical issues in wrestling and some of them can be quite bad. You see wrestlers get hurt all the time in one way or another, but there are often other issues that take place beneath the surface that you might not know about unless someone brings it up. That is the case again, and this time it is something rather important.
WWE
411mania.com

Simone Johnson Cuts Her First Promo At WWE NXT Live Event

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cut her first promo as Ava Raine, a member of WWE NXT, at tonight’s NXT live event in Orlando, FL. In the promo, Johnson called herself “The Final Girl” and had harsh words for the NXT women’s roster.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

The Rock’s Daughter Cuts First Promo In NXT

There’s the new generation. There are a lot of ways for a wrestler to get into the industry, but one of the things that can offer some instant credibility is being a second generation star. A wrestler with family in the business feels like a bigger deal because they have a connection to the sport and have probably learned more than the average newcomer. That was the case again this weekend, as the daughter of an all time legend took her first step into a much larger world.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Nia Jax Shows Off Her New Look With Pink Hair

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, was billed as “The Irresistible Force” in WWE throughout her time on the NXT and main roster. She has moved her attention to modeling since leaving WWE, where she appears to be succeeding. The former WWE star recently debuted her new look...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Pretty Much Done With The Company

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company for various reasons, and it looks like another one is likely getting ready to leave. It was recently reported that Io Shirai’s contract with WWE is set to expire soon. It was also noted that she had not signed a new deal with WWE even though the company offered her a new contract.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Is Wearing Heart Monitor While Sidelined With Injury

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to reveal that she’s wearing a heart monitor. As noted in June, Ripley revealed via Instagram that she has been out of action due to a brain/teeth injury. The ongoing injury may have something to do with a previous mishap that required her to get dental work done.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sacramento, CA (7/9): Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre

WWE held Saturday Night's Main Event on July 9, 2022, from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sacramento, California. (7/9) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet. Triple Threat Match: Raquel...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Another Indication That Sasha Banks Has Exited From WWE

It’s been almost two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi chose to walk out while WWE “Raw” was on the air, relinquishing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and leaving the company to improvise a new main event for the night. In the days that followed, WWE would describe the act as “unprofessional” and confirm that the two top female stars were suspended from the company for the foreseeable future.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy