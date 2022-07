SAN ANTONIO – Freddie Roach is willing to work with Manny Pacquiao if the Filipino icon decides to return to the ring for a legitimate boxing match. Roach would also advise Pacquiao to remain retired if the 43-year-old legend asks for his longtime trainer’s opinion on fighting another championship-caliber boxer. Pacquiao reportedly will participate in an exhibition sometime in December against DK Yoo, a Korean martial artist and YouTuber who apparently has no boxing background, but Pacquiao hasn’t indicated to Roach that he plans to partake in a real fight again.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO