ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batavian

After seven months, Devon Wright captured in Lockport, back in the Genesee County Jail

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7jY7_0gZeirlr00

A Batavia man who entered a guilty plea to multiple charges in November in order to be -- his attorney suggested at the time -- present for the birth of his first child, has finally been arrested after missing for seven months.

Wright was a co-defendant in trial over a gun-sale deal gone bad outside the Days Inn in Batavia on July 22, 2020.

Wright entered a guilty plea on Nov. 17 to attempt criminal possession of a weapon 2nd in the Days Inn case. He is also entered a guilty plea to assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, attempted assault 1st, a Class C Violent Felony, and criminal sexual act, also a felony. The charges stem from some of the many arrests of Wright over the previous year.

According to Batavia PD, Wright was taken into custody with out incident in Lockport earlier today.

He had four active warrants, according to police:

  • Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd;
  • Assault in the 3rd degree;
  • Attempted Assault in the 1st degree;
  • Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st degree;
  • Harassment 2nd ;
  • Criminal Tampering 3rd;
  • Resisting Arrest;
  • Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd (two);
  • Failure to appear on an appearance ticket;
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd; and,
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd.

Wright was transported to Genesee County Court where he was arraigned before Judge Melissa Lightcap-Cianfrini and remanded to the Genesee County Jail without bail.

There was a $2,500 reward offered for the capture of Wright. Batavia PD did not release info on whether information was offered by somebody to assist in the arrest of Wright that might make such a person eligible for the reward.

Wright is scheduled to re-appear in court on July 11.

The trial in November against Wright's co-defendant, Jacob Sponaugle, continued, and later the same day, Sponaugle was found guilty by the jury of:

  • Attempted Murder 2nd, a Class B violent felony;
  • Assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony;
  • Aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony;
  • Criminal using a firearm in the first degree, a Class B violent felony;
  • Criminal using a firearm in the fist degree, a Class B violent felony.

Sponaugle was sentenced in December to 15 years in prison.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Days
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dog Overdoses On Cocaine In Batavia, Owner Arrested And Charged

A Batavia woman has been arrested after police found out her dog had overdosed on cocaine a few times. The woman was charged with two counts of injuring an animal. The dog allegedly overdosed twice, 10 days apart, on May 15, 2022, and May 25, 2022. Cassandra L. Elmore took her French bulldog to a veterinarian to be treated after each of the overdoses. The dog was also taken to a vet on June 21, 2022, to be treated for overdosing on cocaine. She is also accused of not getting a license for the dog with the City of Batavia. She was given a ticket and is due back in court on July 26, 2022, at 1 pm.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Sheriff's deputy injured while making an arrest

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from injuries suffered while making an arrest Monday morning in the Town of Brant. Sheriff John Garcia says the deputy spotted a Chevy Tahoe speeding on Brant-North Collins Road and attempted to pull it over. The deputy abandoned the pursuit when the Tahoe reached speeds over 100 mph.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot in face during carjacking in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A man was shot during a Tuesday morning carjacking in Rochester. Police were called to Garson Ave just before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old city man with a gunshot wound to the face. Fortunately, he was just grazed.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Williamsville South track coach pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile. 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Drug and weapon charges for Rochester pair after N. Clinton Ave. arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Troopers with the New York State Police said they arrested two individuals on Saturday in Rochester on drug and weapon charges. 36-year-old Renaldo J. Napier and 30-year-old Dvonte D. Kennedy were stopped by troopers on North Clinton Avenue. During the stop, troopers found a handgun with nine live rounds.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Police Shoot A WNY Man Holding A Bat And Gun

A Western New York man was shot by New York State Police after allegedly brandishing weapons. Yesterday, Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police precinct in Machias arrested the 20-year-old man a quarter till 10 pm. Thomas Wright of Machias was arrested for Menacing 2nd degree.
MACHIAS, NY
WIBX 950

Buffalo Women Charged with Theft from Clarence Store

Two Erie county residents are under arrest following an investigation into an alleged theft at a retail store. The New York State Police says that troopers had responded to a call about a theft at the Walmart located at 5033 Transit Road in Clarence (Williamsville), New York. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of the investigation indicated that "Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying." The exact merchandise that was allegedly taken was not specified.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chase after carjacking ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A suspect is in custody after a lengthy car chase that started in Rochester and ended with a crash in Scottsville. It started just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police responded to the area of Resolute Circle and Resolute Street for a reported carjacking. A 32-year-old man said his car was taken at gunpoint and pointed out his stolen vehicle to officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
545
Followers
586
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy