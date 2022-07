SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A man is being treated for gunshot wounds to both feet, after a shots fired incident in Schenectady Monday evening. Police said officers responded at about 7:48 p.m. to a report of shots fired, and possibly someone shot. They located the 22-year-old male victim on Crane Street. Shell casings were located in the area of 4th Avenue and Pleasant Street, which is where police believe the incident occurred.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO