Indianapolis, IN

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter drops in weekend forecast

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana finally got some much needed widespread rain on Friday. A few lingering showers and storms are possible through Friday night. As the weekend arrives, the muggy meter...

www.wthr.com

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny stretch this week

INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front arrives later tonight and a few showers and storms are possible from about 11 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will still be a bit muggy on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 80s. Behind the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought worsens this week in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We're wrapping up a pleasant Sunday in central Indiana with a Muggy Meter that is gradually climbing across southern and western Indiana. This is a hint of what's ahead in what will be a hotter, more humid Monday. Highs in the 90s team up with higher dewpoints...
cbs4indy.com

A sunny Sunday; warmer temperatures and higher humidity with rain next week

Indianapolis has only had 2.10″ of rain since June 1st, 3.95″ below average. The long, dry spell has helped moderate drought to spread across most of central Indiana. We’ll have sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s with low humidity Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the break from the humidity as the heat and humidity will return next week with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. Also on Tuesday we’ll have another chance for rain and thunderstorms. Another long dry spell is likely next week with no rain expected from Wednesday through Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought update after recent rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

2420 Boyer Lane, Indianapolis, Marion County, IN, 46217

Enjoy your privacy w/out giving up the perks of a city – Live here & enjoy a comfortable & convenient lifestyle. Hop on the interchange at SR37 & Southport Rd – go anywhere in metro area! Min.to dtwn Indy&Indy Intern.Airport; blocks from shopping, dining&parks. Private entr.twnhm w/spacious 2-car att.sits on a tree-lined rear yd-perfect for pets.You’ll love the 10’x10’ screened porch+patio for morning java&entertaining friends! Open kit.w/SSrefrig.42” cabs&dining liv.areas on main&upper lev-new vinyl plank/new carpet.Main level-9’ clgs!Newer A/C unit.Almost 1,800sf-lg loft,2BR ea w/walk-in,mstr w/jetted jac&sep shower,dbl sink 2.5 BA.Low mo.fee:water,sewer,Clbhse,pool,lawncare,ext.bldg maint.professional management, snow and trash removal.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gas prices keep dropping; Indiana now averaging $4.74/gallon

INDIANAPOLIS — The average price for a gallon of gas in Indianapolis fell 12.2 cents over the past week, and is averaging $4.75 on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. Across the state, GasBuddy had Indiana's average at $4.74 per gallon. AAA showed a penny lower at $4.73. The national average...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

