Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter drops in weekend forecast

Indianapolis has only had 2.10″ of rain since June 1st, 3.95″ below average. The long, dry spell has helped moderate drought to spread across most of central Indiana. We’ll have sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s with low humidity Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the break from the humidity as the heat and humidity will return next week with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. Also on Tuesday we’ll have another chance for rain and thunderstorms. Another long dry spell is likely next week with no rain expected from Wednesday through Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO