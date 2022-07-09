Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Ravalli by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flathead; Lake The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lake County in northwestern Montana South central Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Point, or 8 miles north of Polson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woods Bay, Swan Lake, Bigfork, Kings Point, Finley Point and Rollins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO