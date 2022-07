A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated for Juanita Lemon, age 95, of Lamesa, TX. at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Chacko Thadathil officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction...

LAMESA, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO