The Chicago White Sox did not list Andrew Vaughn in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vaughn will take the evening off while A.J. Pollock joins the lineup in left field and bats seventh against the Guardians. Jose Abreu will take over at first base from Vaughn while Eloy Jimenez takes a turn at designated hitter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO