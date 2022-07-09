ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Are beach days only for the rich?

wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Shinnecock Nation are urging the Village of Southampton to allow...

www.wshu.org

erienewsnow.com

Long Island seeing more sharks; experts say it's a good sign

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — More sharks are being spotted in the waters off Long Island, a trend that is likely to continue — and experts say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Cleaner oceans, warmer water temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish that sharks feed on...
WILDLIFE
27east.com

Shinnecock, Supporters Rally For Southampton Beach Access

Members of the Shinnecock Nation and their supporters, including a large contingent from the progressive organization New York Communities for Change, gathered Saturday afternoon at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village... more. Had Robert Ross watched “Jeopardy!” last Thursday night, June 30, he would have easily known ... 6 Jul 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Beloved Long Island eatery The Good Steer closes after 65 years

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay. “As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant’s “last night […]
RESTAURANTS
Q 105.7

See the Stunning $175 Million Beachfront Mansion That Is NY’s Priciest Home

This stunner may be the true definition of the title "dream home." I know. For most of us mere mortals, a $175 million dollar dream home is just that - a dream. But when it comes down to it, aren't dreams about imagining the impossible is possible? Dream homes are all about imagining yourself living in that ultimate destination, and the most expensive home for sale in the Empire State is the true definition of the saying.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 7

Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of... more. Bryan D. Tummings, 31, of South Burlington, Vermont, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on June 20 and charged with...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.12.22

• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a south wind 7 to 12 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 87. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 85 and a 20 percent chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms.
wshu.org

Bellone signs bill to clarify term limits in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill that hopes to clarify the county’s term limit law. The bill adds a referendum to change the county charter this November. If approved by voters, it would limit elected officials from serving more than 12 years in the same job. Right now, the charter only limits 12 consecutive years.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
hofstra.edu

Recent census shows the diversification of Long Island

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, spoke with Newsday about the recent census results showing Long Island becoming more diverse in age and population. While the largest population increase was in the 65 and older population, Long Island also saw smaller population gains among Asian,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

