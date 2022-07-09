ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Not Expected to Reach Long-Term Deal With Jessie Bates

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have until July 15th so sign Jessie Bates to a long-term extension.

Negotiations between the star safety and the team have stalled. A deal isn't expected to get done according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"For Bates, a positive outcome with the Bengals appears bleak at the moment," NFL.com's Grant Cordon wrote. "Garafolo doesn't see Bates being in attendance at the start of Bengals training camp on July 26 without a long-term deal, which Garafolo doesn't see coming to fruition."

An extension before the deadline is unlikely. Will Bates skip all of training camp? Will he show up halfway through?

It would be surprising to see him miss any regular season games and there's nothing he or the Bengals can do about his future following the July 15 deadline.

Bates is set to make $12.91 million on the franchise tag this season. He is working hard and appears to be in great shape.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Com
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame

After 21 years of playing at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium is set for a name change. The ketchup giants will no longer sponsor the Steelers, putting an end to the two-plus decade naming rights deal, according to Andrew Fillipponi, who has now revealed the new name of the stadium, which is set to […] The post Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have gone their separate ways after the AFC North franchise shipped the former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger to the Carolina Panthers. Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the situation of Deshaun Watson, the Browns were always expected to end their relationship with Mayfield, as it became apparent that the two […] The post The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

Given the fact that they've actually done it, there is nothing controversial about saying the Los Angeles Rams are a true contender. So Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, who just produced his annual list of a dozen teams "that can win the Super Bowl,'' isn't trying to be controversial. He's just trying to be accurate.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Comments On An Exciting Debate Featuring Joe Burrow

In just two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow already holds the franchise record for completion percentage and single-game passing yards. It only took him one postseason to have as many playoff victories as Boomer Esiason. The future is bright for the former LSU standout and that’s why...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Heinz Field will have a new name

The Steelers moved in 2001 from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field, a structure built next to the venue shared by the Steelers and the Pirates for three decades. While the Steelers will still be playing in the same building, the building reportedly will soon have a new name. Andrew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy