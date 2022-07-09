Bengals Not Expected to Reach Long-Term Deal With Jessie Bates

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have until July 15th so sign Jessie Bates to a long-term extension.

Negotiations between the star safety and the team have stalled. A deal isn't expected to get done according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"For Bates, a positive outcome with the Bengals appears bleak at the moment," NFL.com's Grant Cordon wrote. "Garafolo doesn't see Bates being in attendance at the start of Bengals training camp on July 26 without a long-term deal, which Garafolo doesn't see coming to fruition."

An extension before the deadline is unlikely. Will Bates skip all of training camp? Will he show up halfway through?

It would be surprising to see him miss any regular season games and there's nothing he or the Bengals can do about his future following the July 15 deadline.

Bates is set to make $12.91 million on the franchise tag this season. He is working hard and appears to be in great shape.

