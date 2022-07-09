ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“He is firing at any officer who is coming close”: Experts react to new BPD video of March chase, shootout

By Tara Lynch
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOgCh_0gZecmFM00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For almost 30 minutes on March 29, Buffalo Police officers chased Kente Bell through multiple neighborhoods, home-lined streets and even towns before the pursuit ended in a hail of gunfire.

On Friday, the Buffalo Police Department released a series of body camera videos showing what officers saw while responding to the high-speed chase that began because Bell had tinted windows and a lapsed registration. It resulted in a shootout and three officers being hit by gunfire.

“They just shot our car. Did you hear that?” Officer Nagy said in the video while following Bell.

The suspect and police were firing from moving vehicles.

“If you watch the video, it just looks like a chaotic scene that’s uncontrolled at some points,” former Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said. “Again, it doesn’t take into effect what those officers were perceiving, what they were seeing, what they were hearing.”

The newly released body camera video is 32 minutes long and shows footage from more than 10 officers’ cameras.

The chase began at the foot of W. Ferry Street, and spanned many neighborhoods on Buffalo’s East and West Sides. It continued on Niagara Street to Military Road, onto Rt. 198 and Rt. 33, on Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street, then to Jefferson Avenue, before it concluded at the intersection of E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue. Part of the pursuit extended into Cheektowaga.

“He is firing at any officer who is coming close,” officers said during the chaotic chase.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the pursuit should not have even happened.

“In that case, that should have stopped right there. That should not have continued on,” he said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Other law enforcement experts disagree. Rinaldo questions when it became a pursuit and he says Buffalo Police protocol does not specify what constitutes as a chase.

“I think the initial attempt of those officers to regain control of that stop is probably justifiable,” Rinaldo said.

Bell’s female passenger jumped out of the moving car at Military Road and Glor Street. Officers stopped and picked her up before continuing the pursuit. Rinaldo said those officers should have stopped chasing Bell.

“They’re going to secure that person. To then continue the pursuit with that person in the car, its definitely not in protocol,” Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo also said officers were justified in firing out of their cars while driving, even though Officer Christopher Wilson was wounded when his partner tried to fire at Bell through the windshield. On Wednesday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn revealed that two of the officers who were shot were hit by friendly fire.

“Stop, stop, stop. I’m hit. I am. I’m hit,” Officer Wilson said in body camera video.

Both Commissioner Gramaglia and Rinaldo agree that officers need more training with firearms and in high-stress situations.

“For the second largest police department in New York State to have one day a week to train almost 800 people in firearms, it’s definitely not sufficient,” Rinaldo added. “I think the overall grade for BPD is a B+.”

Commissioner Gramaglia said in a press conference the March 29 situation will be utilized in figuring out how training of officers can be improved and changed going forward and how some officers can be re-trained.

“We have a simulator that we are putting together — a new form of more reality-based training where they can engage in these scenario-based areas to help improve upon that,” Gramaglia said.

In all, 16 Buffalo police officers fired their weapons. No pedestrians were struck. Body cameras from nine of those 16 officers were released by the Buffalo Police Department, Gramaglia said Friday.

The suspect, Kente Bell, who was shot approximately three to four times, is undergoing rehabilitation at ECMC. He faces five counts of attempted murder, along with one count each of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

The 28-year-old could spend up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charges against him.

DA Flynn did not charge any Buffalo Police officers. Bell has pleaded not guilty.

***

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

E. North St. shooting victim taken to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Police Shoot A WNY Man Holding A Bat And Gun

A Western New York man was shot by New York State Police after allegedly brandishing weapons. Yesterday, Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police precinct in Machias arrested the 20-year-old man a quarter till 10 pm. Thomas Wright of Machias was arrested for Menacing 2nd degree.
MACHIAS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Deputy given Narcan for potential fentanyl exposure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy was possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to a vehicle call late Monday night, Erie County Sheriff’s Office said. Monday night, police responded to Belcher and New Oregon roads in North Collins, finding a car in a ditch and the driver unresponsive. After police got her attention and she exited the vehicle, deputies searched for her identification and found multiple syringes. Deputy Bartholomew dropped to a knee in discomfort and learned that there was fentanyl in the car.
NORTH COLLINS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

1 person arrested after stabbing on East Lovejoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was arrested after a male was stabbed Sunday afternoon. The stabbing happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Lovejoy, Buffalo Police said. Police did not provide an age for the male victim, who was stabbed while on a porch. The...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Buffalo supermarket to reopen this week after mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo supermarket where 10 people were shot and killed is set to reopen Friday, two months after the attack. A moment of silence will be held to honor the victims. Officials say the store has been fully renovated since the May 14 shooting. Ten people were killed and several others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in what officials are calling a racially motivated attack. 
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Firearms
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Williamsville South track coach pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile. 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On July 9, 2022, Troopers stopped Galant on 11th Street in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing Galant, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Galant was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Galant recorded a .19% BAC.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Dog Overdoses On Cocaine In Batavia, Owner Arrested And Charged

A Batavia woman has been arrested after police found out her dog had overdosed on cocaine a few times. The woman was charged with two counts of injuring an animal. The dog allegedly overdosed twice, 10 days apart, on May 15, 2022, and May 25, 2022. Cassandra L. Elmore took her French bulldog to a veterinarian to be treated after each of the overdoses. The dog was also taken to a vet on June 21, 2022, to be treated for overdosing on cocaine. She is also accused of not getting a license for the dog with the City of Batavia. She was given a ticket and is due back in court on July 26, 2022, at 1 pm.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with assault of an officer after arrest

BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer. Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. […]
BRANT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Male victim stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, near the intersection of Greene Street on Sunday around 4:15 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. The victim was reportedly on a porch when the stabbing happened. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that appear serious, per the BPD. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy