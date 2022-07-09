Cranberry Township police searching for men accused of stealing from multiple businesses

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say two men, Jack Rozemberg and Gruia Pasc, committed what’s called a quick-change theft. According to the criminal complaint, one of the men showed a cashier at the Route 19 Walmart $900 for a laptop computer but then slid $400 back into his pocket before the money was put into the register.

“It’s a rather common occurrence to happen,” Cranberry Twp. Police Lt. Chuck Mascellino said. “Some of the cashiers, especially the young cashiers, get confused. These are professional people that did this to them.”

Both Rozemberg and Pasc were identified by police as being part of an “organized, multi-state, Romanian quick change theft group.”

“The people that are involved tend to be from other countries,” Mascellino said.

It’s not the first time local law enforcement has dealt with this type of group. According to police, they usually originate from central Florida or New York City.

“Generally, it travels up and down the east coast of the United States.”

The silver lining? Mascellino says the group does not typically use any type of violence. Still, both men face multiple charges including racketeering, a first-degree felony.

Police say they do know where one of the men is. The other is still at-large and may be headed out of state.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group