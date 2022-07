DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Rec department is partnering with the Duluth Public Library this summer to put on Story and Play events throughout the community. This is their second year of doing this and it takes place every Monday during the summer for kids in the community to come and hear stories as well as play at the park. Each week takes place at a different park in the area, and Monday’s location was Cascade Park.

