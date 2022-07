UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Bucks County woman has been sentenced to time in county jail in connection with the death of a baby at an unlicensed daycare. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Landgrebe of Upper Southampton Township was sentenced to one to two years in county prison followed by 10 years of probation for the death of an 11-month-old girl at an illegal daycare facility run out of her home.

