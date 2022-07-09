Darlington police: Missing man who went missing Friday found safe

Courtesy: Darlington Police Department.

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man who went missing Friday was found safe Saturday.

John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. Police said he was last seen near South Wayne and Browntown.

On Saturday, police gave an update saying Larson was found safe and was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

