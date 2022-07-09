ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith police investigate after body discovered

KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9500 Rogers Ave. — Police are looking into...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Parsons Stadium shooting victim's identity released by police

Police have released the name of the person who was shot and injured at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Jon Cruz, 23, of Rogers, was taken to a hospital after he was shot Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened at a concert shortly before 11 p.m. When they responded, they...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Springdale stadium director saddened by Saturday shooting there

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Alrick Belton was driving by Parson’s Stadium on Emma Avenue right after the shooting Saturday night. "We saw a lot of people just walking out some are running, some cars are cutting each other just trying to rush out," Belton said. According to Springdale police,...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy