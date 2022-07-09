ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand-Painted Photography

By Kelly Kelly
Colorful Clearwater
Colorful Clearwater
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gR6w3_0gZeaAyI00

Exhibit Grand Opening & Artist Meet and Greet

Don’t miss the Grand Opening Celebration of the Niki Butcher exhibit Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, located at 100 N. Osceola Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyKw9_0gZeaAyI00

Meet this inspiring article and see her brand-new exhibit, Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand Painted Photography. The exhibit features more than 60 images created over five decades.

Niki’s husband, renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, will also be in attendance.

Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand-Painted Photography invites you to see the historical, beautiful, and sometimes quirky aspects of our world through the eyes of a thoughtful optimist.

Starting from the tonally blank canvas of a black and white photograph, artist Niki Butcher adds color to present the world from a Daydreaming perspective.

Through her photography, Niki captures places and people that stand out as beautiful, unique, endangered, and authentic. Yet what sets her work apart is her use of color. She breathes life and imagination into these photographed scenes, creating a picture of life far beyond what a camera could capture.

Visit Daydreaming and experience a view of the world that adds a bit more color, a good dose of humor and an infusion of positivity.

The exhibit will be on display now through January 31, 2023. The event is by the Downtown Clearwater-CRA, Clearwater Public Library System, Clyde Butcher Photography and Niki Butcher – Hand-painted Photography

For more information, visit https://downtownclearwater.com/nikibutcher.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/750957039420970/?ref=newsfeed

Information and photos courtesy of the City of Clearwater

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorful Clearwater

Roast Donates $10,000 to Charities

On May 20th, “The Roast of Frank Hibbard” took place at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Modeled after the Comedy Central and old Dean Martin roasts, it consisted of a dinner show with quips, one-liners and humorous stories playfully leveled at Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. “The turnout exceeded expectations and...
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Flipn’ Fries Factory is a new paradise for potato lovers in Wesley Chapel

The time for loaded French fry lovers has come. Flip’n Fry Factory is the newest vendor set to join KRATE at The Grove on July 13. KRATE is a collection of fabulous food, drink, and retail concepts operating out of separate shipping containers with mural art on the side. The venue is also set for live music, watch parties, and family-friendly events.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

HAPPY 7TH BIRTHDAY TO THE ROUSH TWINS!

Robert Roush knew a traditional birthday party was out of the question for his twin sons Donald and John, after John was diagnosed with leukemia in May. So, Robert took to Facebook and crossed his fingers. A 26-year resident of Wesley Chapel, he hoped he could rally enough people willing to drive by his home and offer a happy seventh birthday wish for the boys from their vehicles.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Marine father, family create GoFundMe to send space-loving son's cremated remains to the moon

LAKELAND, Fla. — The family of an 11-year-old boy who recently died unexpectedly is putting forth the effort to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of space travel. Matthew Gallagher was an all-around great kid, his parents said. He never met a stranger and was your typical goofball of an 11-year-old older brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents, Cori, and Scott Gallagher, who is a U.S. Marine, said their son had an out-of-this-world personality.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Mysuncoast.com

Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

One Florida Campground Among Top 10 Places To Go Camping In The U.S.

The camping app The Dyrt has come out with the list of their 2022 Best Places to Camp, and one Florida campground, not far from Tampa, has made the list!. The list is based on reviews and ratings from the app’s campers, with the Top 10 being described as “idyllic, peaceful, and the epitome of the great outdoors.”
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Not-So-Great Wine Caper

Call it the great wine theft — that never was. A Gulfport mom reported to police on Thursday, June 23 that her teenage daughter threw a party at their home while she was out of town. Gulfport police were told a $2,000 bottle of wine may have been stolen...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daydreaming
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Florida Paper Deletes Pro-Proud Boys Column Written by Proud Boy’s Wife

Following criticism over its decision to run a pro-Proud Boys op-ed and not disclose the author was the spouse of a member of the far-right extremist group, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune took down the controversial column on Monday. As of publication, the digital article was replaced with a 404 error message. The original piece, titled “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents,” was a response to an earlier guest op-ed in the Herald-Tribune that called out Sarasota school board members’ friendly association with the violent organization. “When I think about the Proud Boys, I think of fathers, business owners and veterans,” Radovich wrote in her column. “These fathers have spoken at many School Board meetings. They are concerned about the direction that their local schools are heading in, and I commend them for coming to School Board meetings.” While the op-ed that Radovich was responding to specifically identified her as the spouse of Nicholas Radovich, a member of the Proud Boys, she and the paper failed to disclose this information in her piece. Beyond that, the paper sparked outrage for providing a platform that gushed over the Proud Boys, a group that has been deemed a terrorist organization in several countries. “The Herald-Tribune erred Sunday in publishing a guest column by Melissa Radovich with the headline ‘Attacking Proud Boys does disservice to caring parents,’” Jennifer Orsi, executive editor of the Herald-Tribune, later said in a statement to The Daily Beast.
SARASOTA, FL
tampabayisawesome.com

8805 N Mulberry Street

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! Welcome to this 2-bedroom 1 bathrooms home centrally located in the heart of Tampa,MOVE IN READY!!!! Bungalow styled home is sure to catch your eye with its oversized private lot, Step up into the cozy front porch , This bungalow is open floor plan,The open kitchen has eating area overlooking the Living Room perfect for your gatherings. The kitchen features upgraded light fixture, and stainless-steel,upgraded ,New light fixture through the house , the house bathrooms is updated,The extra space in the laundry room allows for other utilization for storage needs.The backyard is fantastic, with a ton of open space,The home's location is conveniently located close by to restaurants, dog parks, breweries/bars, downtown Tampa,Busch Garden and all major highways ,This is a great investment property or starter home.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
showsigoto.com

GIVEAWAY — Stephen Marley at Jannus Live (July 31)

50-year old Stephen Marley (son of Bob Marley) is making his way to Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on July 31st (TICKETS HERE)! Stephen Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner — three times as a solo artist, twice as a producer of younger brother Damian Marley’s Halfway Tree and Welcome to Jamrock albums, and a further three times as a member of his older brother Ziggy Marley’s group Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers. You won’t want to miss this legendary performance! Enter to win (2) tickets + (1) Tour Poster + (1) Tour T-Shirt below!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Free Tour Takes You Behind The Scenes At Tampa International Airport

Wanna know what makes our airport, in our opinion, the greatest in the nation? You can take a free tour that takes you behind-the-scenes at Tampa International Airport!. The Tampa International Airport (TPA) tour program that was put on hold because of the pandemic is back! This walking tour is led by a professional tour guide will take you through the history of the airport, it’s unique design, and walk in the steps of passengers that arrive and depart the main terminal.
TAMPA, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Rising Above! Youth Explosion Leadership Conference 2022

For the fifth year, an incredible youth leadership conference returns to Clearwater!. The 5th Annual Rising Above! Youth Explosion is scheduled to happen from July 20 – July 22, 2022. This exciting event will provide safe, engaging and fun learning experiences to help participants develop their social and decision-making skills that will guide them through life. All kids from 6th grade – 12 grade are invited to attend.
CLEARWATER, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater, FL
568
Followers
193
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorful Clearwater highlights all areas of Clearwater for locals and tourists alike – the arts & culture, activities, attractions, events, family fun, food & drink, future city plans, hotels, parks, shopping, sports, and more. Great background stories showcase Clearwater's businesses and people.

 https://colorfulclearwater.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy