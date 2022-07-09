Exhibit Grand Opening & Artist Meet and Greet

Don’t miss the Grand Opening Celebration of the Niki Butcher exhibit Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, located at 100 N. Osceola Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Meet this inspiring article and see her brand-new exhibit, Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand Painted Photography. The exhibit features more than 60 images created over five decades.

Niki’s husband, renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, will also be in attendance.

Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand-Painted Photography invites you to see the historical, beautiful, and sometimes quirky aspects of our world through the eyes of a thoughtful optimist.

Starting from the tonally blank canvas of a black and white photograph, artist Niki Butcher adds color to present the world from a Daydreaming perspective.

Through her photography, Niki captures places and people that stand out as beautiful, unique, endangered, and authentic. Yet what sets her work apart is her use of color. She breathes life and imagination into these photographed scenes, creating a picture of life far beyond what a camera could capture.

Visit Daydreaming and experience a view of the world that adds a bit more color, a good dose of humor and an infusion of positivity.

The exhibit will be on display now through January 31, 2023. The event is by the Downtown Clearwater-CRA, Clearwater Public Library System, Clyde Butcher Photography and Niki Butcher – Hand-painted Photography

For more information, visit https://downtownclearwater.com/nikibutcher.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/750957039420970/?ref=newsfeed

Information and photos courtesy of the City of Clearwater