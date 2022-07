PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain high this week in NWFL with the possibility of several inches of rain. An area of low pressure will linger over the northern Gulf Coast that will continue to funnel moisture over our area. That means rain chances will remain high. This area of low pressure has a 30% chance to develop per NHC. Regardless, development is not expected to be significant and rainfall will be the primary threat.

22 HOURS AGO