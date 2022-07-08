ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Ya-Ya, Eliza, and Peter

By Lisa Acho Remorenko
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYa-Ya is a 2-year-old dilute tortie cat. She is playful and affectionate and loves attention. Ya-Ya arrived at the shelter with a litter of kittens who have since been adopted. The father, Yum-Yum, is also available. All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and...

Santa Barbara Independent

Montie Clayton Aleridge Jr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Montie Clayton Aleridge Jr. announces his passing on June 7th, 2022, at Cottage Hospital Santa Barbara, California. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Clayton was born on January 12, 1942, in Orange, CA to Montie Clayton Aleridge...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | Something Rotten at Santa Barbara City College￼

For devotees of the American musical, Something Rotten at SBCC delivers a laugh-out-loud “egg-stravaganza” with a clever, lightly self-effacing sense of humor. It’s a musical about making a musical — the first musical — and it pokes good-natured fun at the genre. The cast is huge (they barely fit on the stage for bows) and contains bright stars vocally and comedically that energetically move this musical along.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Richard Boulette and Teresa Ramirez-Boulette, PhD

Some may have wondered what happened to long time (48 years) Santa Barbara residents, Richard Boulette and Teresa Ramirez-Boulette, PhD. They are resting peacefully, together forever, in a Veterans Cemetery in South Texas as per their wishes. Both Navy veterans, with Teresa achieving the rank of Officer. Richard died suddenly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Take a Hike, Save the World’ at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara’s spectacular natural beauty takes the spotlight with Take a Hike, Save the World, an exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum inspired by and designed to galvanize visitors to enjoy Santa Barbara County’s trails and public lands and join in the important work needed to help protect them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara Independent

ON the Beat | Artful Drumming at Hahn Hall, Jazz Tickles State Street

It began with the sound up for metal bars ringing, in a hypnotically steady pulse mixed with polyrhythmic complexity. So goes the minimal mesmerism of Eric Cha-Beach’s 4+9 (Four and Nine), opening a fascinating concert last Saturday at Hahn Hall from Brooklyn-based Sō Percussion. A premiere percussion group on the scene and the world, the quartet made its Music Academy debut in the Mosher Guest Artist Concert series, and invited the gifted Academy fellows — and percussion faculty members Michael Werner and Joseph Pereira — to join the party.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

John Brennand

John Brennand, renowned Godfather of recreational and competitive running in Santa Barbara, passed away on June 30th at Cottage Hospital after a brief battle with COVID 19, exacerbated by dementia. An influential leader in the Southern California race community, he was also an exceptional engineer and beloved husband, father, and brother.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara’s nearly century long tradition, Fiesta, continued Saturday morning with the Old Spanish Days costume sale. “ (The sale) is a way of many of our dancers to clean up their closet and pass those beautiful costumes on to those members of our community who want to participate in Fiesta,” says The post Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Donald Austin Stivers

Donald Austin Stivers grew up in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York State. During WWII, he served in the 256th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, which landed in Normandy (Utah Beach), and fought through France, Belgium, Holland, and finally into Germany. After the war, Donald attended Hobart College, and then Seabury-Western Theological Seminary. He was ordained as an Episcopal priest on St. Thomas’s Day, December 21, 1951. Soon thereafter, he met the love of his life, Florence Hume Tryon, a nurse working at Rochester General Hospital. For nearly 25 years, he served as the parish priest of All Saints Episcopal Church in Irondequoit, New York. While there, Donald and Florence raised two children and dedicated themselves to both family and church life. In 1979, Donald was called to a new ministry – first to Boulder City, Nevada, where he served at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, and then in 1982 to Christ The King Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, California. After he retired from active ministry in 1991, he continued to serve at All Saints By-The-Sea in Montecito, and at the Mount Calvary Retreat House & Monastery. In Santa Barbara, Donald loved to swim at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. He and Florence also enjoyed hiking and birdwatching with the Santa Barbara Audubon Society. During retirement, Donald joined a creative writing group in Santa Monica, writing short stories and reminiscences. Donald was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, pastor, counselor, and friend for so many people. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Laura G. and Clinton F. Stivers, by his wife Florence T. Stivers, by his brother Rev. Alton H. Stivers and sister-in-law Susan M. Stivers, brother-in-law Richard Webb, and his grandson John R. Stivers. He is survived by his sister Jean Webb, his brother Kenneth Stivers, his daughter Margaret G. Stivers and son-in-law Hartley Folstad, by his son Michael H. Stivers and daughter-in-law Dr. Michelle P. Stivers, by his grandson Alexander H. Stivers, and his granddaughter Louise M. Stivers. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 16th at 2pm.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center Hosts 26th Annual Mental Health Arts Festival

The enduring connection between art and mental health has served as inspiration for some of our most treasured artists (Vincent van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Louis Wain) and the artistic gifts of local creators with mental health disorders will once again be on display at the Mental Wellness Center’s (MWC) 26th annual Mental Health Arts Festival. Celebrating a return to in-person events after a two-year hiatus, the event will follow a similar format to past years, displaying the work of local artists in an array of different mediums, including paintings, drawings, jewelry, poetry, sculpture, and arts and crafts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

K9 Trail Rescue on Mission Ridge Fire Road

Source: Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue (SBCSAR) Meet Ryder, a happy-go-lucky pup that ran into some difficulty [this week] sustaining a rear leg injury while trailing running with his owner. SBCSAR responded with a small team and a vehicle up the Mission Ridge fire road when it was determined that Ryder would be much more comfortable driven down than hiked or carried. Ryder, Gracie and their human companion were driven down to the trailhead where a team member who also is a veterinarian met them and was able to provide a more thorough evaluation of Ryder’s injury and recommendations to be seen by his primary veterinarian for follow up.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Discovery Channel's Shark Week blimp, #WestShark, visits Santa Maria

Some may have noticed what looked like a large, inflated shark hovering overhead in Santa Maria on Friday. Credit the Discovery Channel, which is promoting Shark Week this month by sending the blimp up and down the West Coast. In honor of the annual aquatic predator-themed week of television programming,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

New Restaurants in Santa Barbara

As far as we’re concerned, there’s always room for more good eats in our bountiful city surrounded by organic farms, family-run ranches, avocado and citrus orchards, and the seafood-rich Santa Barbara Channel. You’re definitely going to want to sample what these new Santa Barbara restaurants are cooking up with the ingredients of the season. From casual to refined and everything in between, this fresh crop of eateries is ripe for your restaurant picking!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

Pilots, spectators to gather for Lompoc Fly-in event this weekend

Scores of small yellow planes and their pilots are set to gather at the Lompoc Airport Friday through Sunday. The annual West Coast Cub Fly-in first began in Lompoc 38 years ago, though the event was canceled in 2020. At the center of the event are small, lightweight Cub planes...
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Fire Crews Snuff Blaze Near Aero Camino

An “illegal burn” behind a lumberyard near Aero Camino in Goleta prompted a quick response from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which was able to stop the blaze before any nearby structures were damaged. According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, one engine...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rancho Sisquoc Celebrates 75 Years

Located far up the Santa Maria Valley, Rancho Sisquoc is one of Santa Barbara County’s most tremendous properties. It’s massive, at 58 square miles, being the largest private property left in the county; it’s old, as one of the last Mexican land grants before Americans took over in the 1840s, not counting the millennia of Chumash occupation; and it’s significant in all sorts of agricultural ways, from ranching to row crops to vineyards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Oxnard, CA USA

I walked out of my work (JoAnn Fabrics) and got into my boyfriend’s truck & seen something hanging on a tree & I told him to stop because I noticed it was a quilted heart. When seeing it, it made my day better for I had bad family news in the morning before work & to see this after work made my day a whole lot better & my family member is better & healing! Thank you to whoever this was making my day better!💛
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA

