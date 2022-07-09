ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Garden City zoo welcomes a pair of critically endangered lemur babies

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 3 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo located in Garden City has announced the birth of two critically-endangered lemurs.

On the morning of June 28, Sorsha, a red-ruffed lemur, welcomed two babies at the zoo’s primate forest. Last June, she welcomed Mafy, the zoo’s first-ever lemur baby, and now he has a brother and a sister.

According to the zoo’s news release, Sorsha has been extremely attentive to the infants. After a week of bonding time, the infants were introduced to father Bogey, uncle Frank, and their older brother, Mafy. The boys are highly interested in their new family members but have been very respectful of matriarch Sorsha and her babies. “Very precocious and curious, the infants are already poling their heads out of the front of the nest box.”

Red-ruffed lemurs are native to the northeastern part of Madagascar. They are critically endangered due to habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting. Mothers can give birth to 1-6 infants in a litter, but 2-3 are more typical.

5 new rhinos arrive at Tanganyika Wildlife Park from Africa

The births of Mafy and his siblings were the result of breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Ruffed Lemur Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“Lee Richardson Zoo is proud to work with the other participants in the SSP toward the long-term sustainability of red-ruffed lemurs and enhancing the conservation of the species in the wild through combined efforts and cooperative management of the population,” states the news release.

To learn more about red ruffed lemurs, head to the Lee Richardson Zoo’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

KSN News

