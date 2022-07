On Friday, July 8, at 10:37 a.m., a report was taken at the police department regarding an auto burglary that occurred in the 4400 block of Halls Ferry Road. The victim reported someone entered a 2020 Ford F-150 and stole a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun and two boxes of ammunition. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

