Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

As California's Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park explodes in size, it’s threatening the Mariposa Grove, a majestic stand of more than 500 giant sequoias, some of which are thousands of years old. Firefighters are waging a fierce battle against the flames to protect the grove, installing a sprinkler system for the ancient trees and removing fuels around their bases.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against restrictions on carrying firearms in public in a substantial victory for Second Amendment advocates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed at least three major gun control measures into law to restrict access to the weapons and create an avenue for private citizens to sue the industry.
Comments / 0