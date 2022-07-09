ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Carlos Santana Postpones His Next Six Concert Dates

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1NVb_0gZeWZI100
zz/Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana, who passed out onstage during a concert in Michigan earlier this week and was rushed to the hospital, has postponed the next six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural 2022” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The postponements were made “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health,” his manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management said Friday evening. The announcement adds that all shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. A rep for Santana said that the incident earlier this week was due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas,” Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said. “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Last December, Santana, who turns 75 this month, underwent what his management described as an “unscheduled” heart procedure that caused the postponement of that month’s residency in Las Vegas. However, he resumed the residency the following month and in late March launched another North American tour that has continued ever since. The tour with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to continue through the end of August. Just two weeks later, the musician is slated to resume his longstanding residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas through the end of September before resuming for two more weeks in November.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis continued. “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Comments / 15

Basil Hayden
3d ago

You take it easy Carlos, You have done more for so many Different types of music, That most people could never understand.!!!

Reply(1)
12
Becky Willbanks
2d ago

Wise decision sir! Rest and relax! You have always given us your absolute best! Now sit back and enjoy! Love you!

Reply
4
Related
Variety

Carlos Santana ‘Doing Very Well’ After Onstage Collapse, Wife Says

Cindy Blackman Santana said that her husband Carlos is “doing very well” after he passed out onstage during a concert earlier this week. The veteran guitarist was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre outside of Detroit on Tuesday night when he collapsed in mid-song due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, his rep later explained. He was immediately treated by medical personnel and waved to fans as he was wheeled offstage and taken to a nearby hospital.
DETROIT, MI
Variety

Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Popculture

Carlos Santana's Scary Stage Collapse Cause Revealed

Carlos Santana's wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, shared an update on her husband's condition following the rock icon's scare on-stage collapse Tuesday night. Santana, 74, was diagnosed with "heat exhaustion and dehydration," Cindy wrote on Instagram, assuring fans he will be well soon. The "Oye Como Va" guitarist passed out while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and was forced to postpone a Pennsylvania show scheduled for Wednesday night.
CLARKSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo. In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

3:13 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got a call for a male not breathing Thursday. When they responded, they found Tyler alone in the home and pronounced him deceased. At this time, there are no immediate signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Tyler Sanders, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Postponement#Milwaukee#Universal Tone Management#Riverbend Music Center
Los Angeles Times

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million. The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: Norman Chaney, AKA ‘Chubsy-Ubsy,’ Lived a Short and Sad Life

There is something so bizarre about the fact that The Little Rascals, beloved for generations for its celebration of the joy of childhood, also has so much pain associated with its history. Many of its young performers were taken away by circumstances beyond their control, while others descended down paths of self-destruction. Norman Chaney — who memorably informed us in the film short “Love Business” that he preferred to be called Chubsy-Ubsy and was part of Our Gang in the days before Spanky, Alfalfa or Darla — was definitely part of the former.
MOVIES
Variety

Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Actor, Dies at 99

Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99. His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour for Three Weeks to Focus on Mental Health

Shawn Mendes is postponing his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health, the singer announced on Friday. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”
PORTLAND, OR
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Carlos Santana collapses onstage during his concert in Michigan

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during his Michigan show on Tuesday night. The 74-year-old rock legend was performing at Pine Knob Music theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration, Santana’s representative Michael Jensen confirmed. The guitarist was transported from the outdoor amphitheater, some 40...
MICHIGAN STATE
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy