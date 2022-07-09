ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd forced to postpone opening night of After Hours Til Dawn Tour in hometown of Toronto due to widespread Rogers outage: 'This one hurts'

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Weeknd's much-anticipated After Hours Til Dawn Tour was scheduled to kick off Friday night at the Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto.

But his homecoming show will have to wait until a future date due to widespread network outages that are affecting nearly every facet of life in Canada, including the stadium, as well as banks, police and consumers.

As a result, The Weeknd took to social media to announce the show was officially postponed, despite he and his team's Herculean effort to find a solution to the ongoing issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgA7t_0gZeVjCc00
The Weeknd, 32, took to social media to announce widespread network outages has forced him to postpone the opening night of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour at the Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto, Canada

'I'm crushed & heartbroken,' the Blinding Lights star began on Instagram and Twitter. 'Been at the venue all day but it's out of our hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best.'

He continued, 'This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me.'

The pop star ended the post by writing, 'I can't wait to see you all,' along with a broken red heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14r6ug_0gZeVjCc00
'This one hurts" In a statement on Twitter and Instagram, the pop star revealed that he tried desperately to find a solution to the problem to avoid postponing the concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IRBY_0gZeVjCc00
Statement: The city's baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays, who call the Rogers Centre home, also took to social media to announce the postponement of the concert

The city's baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays, who call the Rogers Centre home, also took to social media to announce the postponement of the concert.

'We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations,' the Twitter post read. 'A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience.'

The outage is affecting internet access, cell phone connections and landline phone connections.

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc. maintains it is working to resolve its network issues as fast as humanly possible.

'We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible,' Rogers said in a tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCYXJ_0gZeVjCc00
Pumped for homecoming: The Weeknd took to Instagram and shared a series of promotional images ahead of the show that has since been postponed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKZmR_0gZeVjCc00
The big time: The pop star even shared a photo of one of the trucks used for the stadium tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdUuS_0gZeVjCc00
First timer: The After Hours Till Dawn Tour is The Weeknd's first trek through the world playing stadiums, and is in support of his studio albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022)

The network problem could actually have even more devastating results if the problem isn't solved in a timely manner.

Police in the capital city of Ottawa say callers may have difficulties trying to reach emergency services via 911, according to Reuters.

The outlook is worse in Toronto, with police in the country's largest city claiming some Rogers customers may not be able to reach 911 operators, despite the call center being fully operational.

Rogers is a major player in the wireless industry, with more than 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z41U4_0gZeVjCc00
Widespread: The widespread network outages are affecting all facets of life in Canada, including the stadium, as well as banks, police and consumers, among others
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWGci_0gZeVjCc00
No foul play: A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday evening that the outage was not the result of a cyber attack

Some of the other institutions affected by the outage include Inteac, an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, and all of Bank Of Montreal's institutions, toll-free numbers and transactions.

Downdetector, the company that tracks outages, showed more than 20,000 user reports of the outage. That number dropped in half, to around 10,000, by 9 a.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday evening that the outage was not the result of a cyber attack.

Representatives from Rogers said it would provide credits to affected customers.

The After Hours Till Dawn Tour is The Weeknd's first-ever world stadium tour, and is in support of his fourth and fifth studio albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

The tour will now move on to Philadelphia where he's expected to play Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDCgX_0gZeVjCc00
Next up: The Weeknd's tour will now move on to Philadelphia where he's expected to play Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, July 14; the pop star is pictured at Coachella in April 2022

