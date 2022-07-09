Mixed reactions to President Biden’s executive order from activists in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Activists in metro Atlanta had mixed reactions to President Joe Biden’s executive order.

Those in favor of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade viewed Biden’s executive order as a step backwards, while those in favor of abortion rights saw the order as an encouraging step forward.

Kwajelyn Jackson, the executive director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, said that the reversal is “not everything that we need, but it is a step in the right direction.”

Biden said he aims to restore Roe v. Wade but also noted it would take an act of Congress to make that restoration.

He then encouraged more women to vote.

“I really believe the court will strike down his executive order — at least I hope that they will,” local pro-life activist Suzanne Guy said.

