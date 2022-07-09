ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Traffic advisory for I-81 in Luzerne County

 3 days ago

Bridge repair work will lead to traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County starting Sunday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

There will be a lane restriction on I-81 north and south from Exit 165 (Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 168 (Highland Park Blvd.) from Sunday through Thursday. Bridge patching at mile post 167.1 will take place from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. The site is free and accessible 24 hours a day and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

— Staff Report

