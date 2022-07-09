ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Why do gasoline prices fall slower than they rise?

By Alex Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT5we_0gZeUCIy00

( KDVR ) — Gas prices soared to historic levels and seemingly peaked in mid-June across the country, but consumers shouldn’t expect prices to plummet as quickly as they rose.

According to data from GasBuddy , the national average peaked at just over $5 per gallon last month and now sits at $4.75 per gallon for the first week of July. So is the worst behind us when it comes to gas prices?

Traffic stop leads officers to 59 pounds of fentanyl

“It may, but the truth is we don’t know,” said GasBuddy lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. “We still could see a hurricane or some unexpected disruption. Keep in mind there have been some improvements to supply.”

De Haan said the high prices are boosting oil refineries’ utilization rates, so they are incentivized to produce as much as possible.

Despite the ramp-up in supply, the market dynamics of the people who set the price of gasoline at the pump make it difficult for prices to fall as fast as they surged. It’s a dynamic described as rockets and feathers , that after rising like a rocket, the fall floats more like a feather.

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

“Contrary to popular belief, stations don’t actually make money when prices are going up,” De Haan said. “That’s because there’s a lag time of two to five days. If you’re the first station to buy more expensive gasoline, you’re stuck selling it under cost in certain circumstances because your competitors may not have bought that gasoline.”

De Haan said stations can take roughly three to five days to fill tanks, and because of the lag, stations are careful to raise prices and lose out to competition across the street that hasn’t had to refill on more expensive gas during a surge.

“When prices trend up, stations are doing far worse,” De Haan said. “They make up for that loss by slowly passing along price decreases.”

De Haan also pointed out the sense of urgency in consumers when prices are falling: they are less likely to shop around the market because of the relative savings from the last time they filled up.

“That’s why consumers shouldn’t be asleep when prices are down,” De Haan said. “They should be shopping around when prices are rising and falling.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Fighter jet blown overboard from Navy aircraft carrier

NAPLES, Italy (WAVY) — An F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown off the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy. The accident happened on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea while the carrier was conducting a replenishment-at-sea, a way of refueling ship-to-ship. Navy officials said the incident happened during unexpectedly heavy weather,
MILITARY
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Edmond, OK
Traffic
Edmond, OK
Business
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
City
Rose, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refineries#Gasoline#Gasbuddy
TheStreet

If Enough People Did This, Would Gasoline Prices Come Down?

Gas prices have been high for much of 2022, making struggling American families struggle more. Fuel hit an average of $5 per gallon for the first time in U.S. history earlier this summer, and has surged even higher in states like California and Hawaii. The prior record high was in 2008 during the financial crisis at $4.10 per gallon. Last week, President Joe Biden criticized oil companies, saying they had tripled their profits while families are suffering from high gas prices.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KFOR

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer. Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Newsweek

Gas Station Owner Who Lost $12K After Lowering Prices Says It Was Worth It

A gas station owner in Georgia has said he has no regrets about taking a financial hit in order to offer his customers discounted fuel over the July 4 weekend. With a gallon of gas in the Peach state fetching an average of $4.31 over the holiday period, Ravi Patel offered a special discount to help out drivers coming to his A to Z convenience store in Hinesville.
HINESVILLE, GA
KFOR

Emergency crews respond to train crash near Chickasha

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a train wreck outside of Chickasha Monday afternoon. McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was above the scene and reports a tractor trailer cab was hit by the train and traveled about a quarter-of-a-mile down the tracks as the train came to a stop.
CHICKASHA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy