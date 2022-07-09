ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers exits game due to ailing back

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJqSR_0gZeTogf00

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers exited Boston’s Friday home game against the New York Yankees after four innings due to pain in his lower back.

Devers, who was selected a starter in the All-Star Game for the second straight year earlier on Friday, missed two games this week with back and hamstring tightness.

He was seen wincing in pain both at the plate and in the field before being taken out of the game on Friday.

Christian Arroyo, who was in right field, was summoned to play at third base in place of Devers, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Franchy Cordero entered to play right field.

Devers, 25, is batting .327 with a team-high 19 homers along with 51 RBIs this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Rafael Devers
markerzone.com

DAVID KREJCI REPORTEDLY SET TO RETURN TO THE NHL

After spending one year in the Czech Extraliga with HC Olomouc, unrestricted free agent forward David Krejci is set to return to the Boston Bruins according to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM radio. Prior to heading home for the 2021-22 season, Krejci spent parts of fifteen seasons in the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The New York Yankees#Angels
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Andrew Benintendi Trade Package (Part 1)

This is the start of a new series where I’m going to do something that’s admittedly very difficult — create a trade package for some Braves’ trade-deadline targets. I could see Atlanta making a push for a left-handed bat and a bullpen piece, but I’m not going to constrain myself to these parameters. We’ll start with three of my top targets — Andrew Benintendi, former Braves prospect Brandon Drury, and Cubs’ utility man Ian Happ. After that, I have a few more guys in mind. Let’s get started!
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy