Hoosiers say they need relief from high gas prices

Back on the market, no fault of seller. Country living but just close enough to city limits to enjoy all the amenities that Fort Wayne has to offer in regards to major shopping and restaurants. This charming Cape Cod offers 3 bedrooms and 1 recently updated full bath on the main level with 2 spacious bedrooms on the second level. The owners suite on the second level offers a large jetted tub with pedestal sink and standup shower and walk in closet. The second bedroom features 2 extremely large closets with lots of storage space. The deck on the front extends the entire width of the home. Entry from the front door enters through a cozy foyer that opens up to a living / dining room combination. Details are not missed in this home with the beautiful chandelier that hangs in the dining room along with built in corner cabinets, original hardwood floors and glass door knobs. The space and storage doesn't end here. There is also a partially finished basement which includes a pool table. The basement offers additional storage as well. There is 1 car detached garage along with a 2 car detached garage. The only thing missing in this home is you!!

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO