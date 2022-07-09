ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Hoosiers say they need relief from high gas prices

By Terry Craig
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.72. This price is about 15 cents lower than it was this time last month. However, Hoosier drivers are still upset. Vigo County resident Darlene McCaskill said that...

wibqam.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Polarbear

Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Vigo County, IN
Traffic
City
Terre Haute, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
city-countyobserver.com

About Fish And Wildlife Management In Indiana

Wildlife recover thanks to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund. This year, we are observing the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund through a series of 40 stories across 12 themed months. This July, our 40 stories series spotlights wildlife recoveries in Indiana. The Nongame Wildlife Fund and its donors, partners, and volunteers have made these accomplishments possible. From re-establishing Indiana’s bald eagle population, to growing the population of Allegheny woodrats, this month focuses on efforts to re-wild Indiana. Read more from our 40 stories map here or watch this video to learn more about Indiana’s historic efforts to recover the bald eagle.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. – A player who purchased a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in New Carlisle matched 4 of the 5 non-Powerball numbers in Saturday night's drawing. That ticket is now worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at the Groceries by Joe on E. Michigan Street. The winning numbers...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Casino will be smoke-free due to local ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An ordinance to make Vigo County smoke-free was passed ten years ago, and its impact is still being felt in the community. The Queen of Terre Haute casino will be a smoke-free environment as a result; a unique distinction according to the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation. They have said the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Pritzker names 87 parks as grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker recently awarded more than $30 million in grants to 87 park projects located throughout the state, including several in central Illinois. “Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Wilson
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for July 4 - July 8

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 4, 2022 thru July 8, 2022. Subway, 3206 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed pink and black debris on soda nozzles and ice chute. Observed presence of mice with mouse droppings.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

City of Washington to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance

The Washington City Council heard a request from several golf cart owners at last night’s regular council meeting. The residents were questioning the city’s 8:00 p.m. limit on the use of golf carts on Washington’s streets. The limitation was put in place because the city also permits side-by-side off-road vehicles on city streets, but Indiana law permits side-by-sides only to be used from dawn to dusk. After hearing the request, the council voted to separate golf carts from side-by-sides and to set the limit on golf carts to 11:00 p.m. The change will not go into effect for at least four weeks so the city code can be officially amended.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Five vehicle wreck on I-70 in Clay County

CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 70 on the eastbound lanes near Clay County on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police. Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames said the crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. when traffic was slowing...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Hoosiers
starvedrock.media

Special legislative session could cost Indiana $250,000

(The Center Square) – This month’s special legislative session, during which lawmakers will consider imposing additional restrictions on abortion in Indiana, could cost taxpayers $250,000 or more. Gov. Eric Holcomb had asked lawmakers to meet in June to approve a $1 billion taxpayer relief plan. Lawmakers set the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana Department of Workforce Development receives a $3.9 million grant

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) received a $3.9 million grant. It was through the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Building America program. The Apprenticeship Building America program's goal is to give more access to Registered Apprenticeship Programs to underrepresented and underserved people. And to create...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Rollover crash on SR 63 sends 1 to hospital

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident in the northbound lanes of SR-63 just south of County Road 1780 South Monday. The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt Matt Ames said that a vehicle pulling an empty horse trailer was traveling […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
point2homes.com

8825 Hessen Cassel Road, Adams, Allen County, IN, 46816

Back on the market, no fault of seller. Country living but just close enough to city limits to enjoy all the amenities that Fort Wayne has to offer in regards to major shopping and restaurants. This charming Cape Cod offers 3 bedrooms and 1 recently updated full bath on the main level with 2 spacious bedrooms on the second level. The owners suite on the second level offers a large jetted tub with pedestal sink and standup shower and walk in closet. The second bedroom features 2 extremely large closets with lots of storage space. The deck on the front extends the entire width of the home. Entry from the front door enters through a cozy foyer that opens up to a living / dining room combination. Details are not missed in this home with the beautiful chandelier that hangs in the dining room along with built in corner cabinets, original hardwood floors and glass door knobs. The space and storage doesn't end here. There is also a partially finished basement which includes a pool table. The basement offers additional storage as well. There is 1 car detached garage along with a 2 car detached garage. The only thing missing in this home is you!!
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Teen dies in Sunday evening crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana teenager is dead after a Sunday evening crash. It happened just before 7:30 on U.S. Highway 50 near County Road 300 West. An investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's office found that the driver of a Ford F-150 was speeding. That's when it ran off the road, traveled through the median, crossed a lane, and went down an embankment. Officers say the pickup struck a tree before stopping.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy