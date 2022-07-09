ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Missing Pittsburg woman has been found

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TppET_0gZeRd3600
Image from the Pittsburg Police Department.

UPDATE: Police said on Friday evening that the woman has been found.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Authorities are looking for 72-year-old Liduvina. Police did not provide her last name.

She was at 170 Corte Linda and was last seen going westbound on Caprino Avenue towards Ronnie Street. Police did not specify when she was seen.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Liduvina was wearing a pink and black blouse, black shoes, black pants and a small gray blanket. She has dementia and diabetes.

You can contact Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4980.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Who is stealing storm drain grates in Vallejo?

VALLEJO, Calif. - Officials in Vallejo are warning that people are stealing storm grates. Vallejo Wastewater says metal storm drain gates have been disappearing around the city. People walking, biking, or driving, are to asked to stay alert for missing grates, since the holes they cover can be up to...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Man set on fire outside Concord grocery store

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns. KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road. This was a horrific sight to see for […]
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Walnut Creek ‘smash-and-grab’ robbery from last month

(KRON) — A 19-year-old man from Vallejo was taken into custody after being arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at Macy’s in Walnut Creek on June 18, according to a social post from the Walnut Creek Police Department. Jammoni Simon was identified by Walnut Creek PD as one of the suspects in the robbery at the Broadway Plaza Macy’s.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburg, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

70-year-old Fairfield man robbed at gunpoint

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 70-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in front of his own home in Fairfield on Thursday morning. The attack was caught on the family's doorbell camera. Police are investigating the attack which happened in a new housing development in Fairfield. ABC10 visited the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Victim in stable condition after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot wound victim was listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of School Street, OPD said. Officers responded to the area after getting a ShotSpotter notification and found the victim.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Caprino Avenue
news24-680.com

Man Found On Fire In Concord Monday

Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Storm drain covers disappearing in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Watch where you step in Vallejo. The Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District said metal storm drain covers are “disappearing” around the city. Water district officials said an unidentified thief has been stealing storm drain grates and leaving several drains exposed. “Please watch your...
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

18-year-old from Vallejo drowns at Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old from Vallejo became the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa, officials said Sunday. The Napa County Sheriff's Office said Zaire Watu Fairley, 18 of Vallejo, drowned after he slipped off a log and fell into the water near the Smittle Creek Day Use Area.
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police arrest woman on multiple warrants, suspected car theft

(BCN) — Police in Pacifica arrested a woman who was allegedly driving a stolen car, the department said on Monday. The woman, Helene Sangalang, from San Francisco, was pulled over on Sunday near Monterey Road and Esplanade Avenue after police allege she made several traffic violations. Officers say they identified the car she was in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man fatally shot in SF’s Potrero Hill identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities on Monday released the name of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Jameel Price was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was found with a gunshot wound about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets. Price, a San Francisco resident, was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Windsurfer rescued from Crissy Field East Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The United States Coast Guard Northern California rescued a windsurfer from the San Francisco Bay on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department reported. KRON On is streaming news live now The rescue operation was first reported at 4:12 p.m. on Twitter. The fire department said that one adult was rescued and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police respond to homicide in Downtown Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for information related to a homicide that occurred in Downtown Petaluma early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. The name of the victim was announced by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office on Monday: he was 23-year-old...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy