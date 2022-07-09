ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com...

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as a designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Registers steal Monday

McMahon went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres. All four of McMahon's steals this season have come in July, after he went 0-for-2 on the basepaths in the first three months of the campaign. While he didn't notch a hit Monday, he's gone 8-for-33 (.242) with a home run in 10 games this month. That's just a little better than his .235 average for the season, and he's added a .692 OPS with 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 334 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Heads to bench against lefty

Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Though Lowe will head to the bench after a seven-game stint in the starting lineup during which he supplied a modest .660 OPS, he still appears to have a fairly clear runway to a near-everyday role in the outfield while Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is out indefinitely. Rays manager Kevin Cash likely viewed Tuesday as a good opportunity to give the lefty-hitting Lowe a day off with a tough southpaw (Chris Sale) on the mound for Boston.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Louis Head: Claimed by Orioles

The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work before possibly joining Baltimore's big-league bullpen. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Called up, starting Game 1

Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Goes on IL

The Rays placed Fleming (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The oblique injury which shortened Fleming's relief outing Monday against Boston will sideline him through the All-Star break. Even once healthy, the lefty may not pitch many innings for the Rays in their Wild Card chase if he doesn't improve upon his 6.84 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Rehab#Triple A Albuquerque
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning

Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo after Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, letting an inherited runner score a game-winning run while being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Suspension ends

The Mariners reinstated Winker on Monday after he completed his six-game suspension. One of three Mariners players handed a suspension for his role in a June 26 benches-clearing brawl with the Angels, Winker was initially handed a seven-game ban before it was reduced to six following an appeal. He ended up missing the entirety of the Mariners' six-game slate last week, but he should be ready to reclaim an everyday role in left field or at designated hitter in the final week before the All-Star break.
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Giants' Melvin Adon: Rehabbing with rookie-level team

Adon (shoulder) has made five appearances with the Giants' Arizona Complex League team. He has allowed three runs, five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Adon is still recovering from shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in winter ball in 2020-21. He had made his way up to Triple-A prior to this multi-year setback, but he may have to settle in with Double-A Richmond once he's ultimately activated from the 60-day injured list. Adon primarily worked as a reliever in 2019, his last healthy season.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
