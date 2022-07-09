ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Jakob Junis: Slated for rehab start Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Junis (hamstring) will make a rehab start with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Louis Head: Claimed by Orioles

The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work before possibly joining Baltimore's big-league bullpen. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as a designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Junis
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning

Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo after Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, letting an inherited runner score a game-winning run while being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Suspension ends

The Mariners reinstated Winker on Monday after he completed his six-game suspension. One of three Mariners players handed a suspension for his role in a June 26 benches-clearing brawl with the Angels, Winker was initially handed a seven-game ban before it was reduced to six following an appeal. He ended up missing the entirety of the Mariners' six-game slate last week, but he should be ready to reclaim an everyday role in left field or at designated hitter in the final week before the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Rehab#Arizona Complex League
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Registers steal Monday

McMahon went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres. All four of McMahon's steals this season have come in July, after he went 0-for-2 on the basepaths in the first three months of the campaign. While he didn't notch a hit Monday, he's gone 8-for-33 (.242) with a home run in 10 games this month. That's just a little better than his .235 average for the season, and he's added a .692 OPS with 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 334 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy