ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

HCSO seeks help in locating suspect who fled from traffic stop

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

A Wednesday traffic stop in Haralson County ended with one arrest, and one man still on the loose.

Officials are asking for the public’s help to locate Michael Shane Hulvey, 41, from the Felton community, after he took off on foot from a traffic stop where police later discovered drugs in the car.

Per a release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop on Winters Road began when a deputy observed a grey Chevy pickup running a stop sing, and had several other violations including no valid tag.




Hulvey ran, and left behind Caitlin Pauline Wood, 23, of Fruithurst, Alabama, to face drug and other charges.

Now officials have taken to social media in hopes the story might prompt the public to turn him in.

Sheriff Stacy Williams said earlier this evening that thus far, no signs of Hulvey have turned up just yet. But they are hopeful of locating him and taking him into custody.

He is described as 41-year-old male, with sandy hair and blue eyes. He’s six-foot-four and 185 pounds. The above mugshot was also included in the release from he HCSO.

Wood remained in jail on a $22,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately. Tips can also be made anonymously by email below, or via the HCSO website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iGmZ_0gZeRBWs00

Here’s the full item from the HCSO:

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Deputy Robin Hood initiated a traffic stop on Winters Road after she observed a grey Chevrolet pickup truck run a stop sign. During the traffic stop, the male originally cooperated by handing the deputy his license and the female passenger appeared to cooperate by giving the deputy her information. Deputy Hood ran the tag, and it did not come back right so she moved the male back to her vehicle in order to check for a VIN number.

When Deputy Hood was searching for a VIN number, the male ran, and the deputy could not give chase due to having the passenger in the truck. The female passenger originally gave the wrong name and date of birth to Deputy Hood and as Deputy Hood was speaking to the female trying to get her real name, she observed a Ziplock bag of what was suspected methamphetamine in plain view sitting in what was left of the dash.

Back-up deputies arrived on scene and the female, now known as Caitlin Pauline Wood, 23 years old from Fruithurst, AL, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Wood was also charged with Giving False Information, Obstruction, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. The male, Michael Shane Hulvey, 41 years old from Felton, GA, is now wanted on multiple charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Stop Sign Violation, No Valid Decal, No Valid Registration and other traffic related offenses.

“This is one of the communities that I have met with that are having serious issues with drug related crime. We have done several Crime Suppression Operations in that area and our Patrol Deputies actively try to get up there and check the area as much as possible,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We will continue this effort around Haralson County so that the citizens here can have peaceful enjoyment of their property.”

If you know the whereabouts of Michael Shane Hulvey, please call 911 or contact us.

770-646-2011

haralsonsheriff@haralsoncountyga.gov

Website haralsoncountysheriff.org




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GurlP_0gZeRBWs00

Comments / 2

Related
11Alive

15-year-old hospitalized after Cherokee County hit-and-run, deputies search for suspect vehicle

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies are asking the public's help to track down a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run crash. A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after getting struck by a white tractor-trailer Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities originally shared a photo of a smaller box truck but said further investigation revealed the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was larger.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haralson County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Felton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Haralson County, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Arrest Three on Drug Charges

Cherokee County authorities arrested three on drug charges Sunday. All three were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – those taken into custody included Levi Wigley, age 23 and John Griggs, age 36 – both from Ft Payne, and Ashley Gibson, 24 of Valley Head.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WDEF

Dalton Police charge suspect in bizarre arson and vandalism spree

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Police believe a man suspected of starting several fires over the weekend was experiencing a mental health episode. They say 34-year old Wendell Patton, Jr. of Resaca set a vehicle on fire in Dalton, tampered with power and gas facilities on nearby buildings and tried to set a fire inside a bank building he broke into.
DALTON, GA
Polk Today

Police: Louisiana Man fled from traffic stop for headlights, later jailed

Police: Driver clocked going 85 mph, chase ensues but called off →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Crime#Police#Hcso#Chevy#Chevrolet
wbrc.com

Woman killed following single-vehicle crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 6:20 p.m. on July 10 claimed the life of a Centre woman. Police say 42-year-old Norma D. Richardson was injured when the 2008 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Richardson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to the Cherokee Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, July 11th

Breana Moore, age 20 of Anniston – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Mark Royal, age 58 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree;. Levi Wigley, age 23 of Ft Payne – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thedallasnewera.com

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust at 89 Paces Lakes Point Road in Dallas. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force (HPDTF) executed a search warrant at 89 Paces Lakes Point Dallas, GA 30157. This search warrant was executed following a brief investigation that led Agents to believe this location was being utilized for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine. Agents with the DEA made contact with Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya at the residence and Agents with the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
DALLAS, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Man suspected of kidnapping 75-year-old woman back in Calhoun County jail

The man suspected of kidnapping a 75-year-old woman in Anniston last week was brought back to Calhoun County on Friday night. Tony Lamar White, 47, was captured in Kentucky earlier this week. The sheriff's office said White was captured after he was spotted by a Kentucky State Police Officer in a vehicle matching a description issued by police.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy