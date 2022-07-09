HCSO seeks help in locating suspect who fled from traffic stop

A Wednesday traffic stop in Haralson County ended with one arrest, and one man still on the loose.

Officials are asking for the public’s help to locate Michael Shane Hulvey, 41, from the Felton community, after he took off on foot from a traffic stop where police later discovered drugs in the car.

Per a release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop on Winters Road began when a deputy observed a grey Chevy pickup running a stop sing, and had several other violations including no valid tag.









Hulvey ran, and left behind Caitlin Pauline Wood, 23, of Fruithurst, Alabama, to face drug and other charges.

Now officials have taken to social media in hopes the story might prompt the public to turn him in.

Sheriff Stacy Williams said earlier this evening that thus far, no signs of Hulvey have turned up just yet. But they are hopeful of locating him and taking him into custody.

He is described as 41-year-old male, with sandy hair and blue eyes. He’s six-foot-four and 185 pounds. The above mugshot was also included in the release from he HCSO.

Wood remained in jail on a $22,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately. Tips can also be made anonymously by email below, or via the HCSO website.

Here’s the full item from the HCSO:

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Deputy Robin Hood initiated a traffic stop on Winters Road after she observed a grey Chevrolet pickup truck run a stop sign. During the traffic stop, the male originally cooperated by handing the deputy his license and the female passenger appeared to cooperate by giving the deputy her information. Deputy Hood ran the tag, and it did not come back right so she moved the male back to her vehicle in order to check for a VIN number.

When Deputy Hood was searching for a VIN number, the male ran, and the deputy could not give chase due to having the passenger in the truck. The female passenger originally gave the wrong name and date of birth to Deputy Hood and as Deputy Hood was speaking to the female trying to get her real name, she observed a Ziplock bag of what was suspected methamphetamine in plain view sitting in what was left of the dash.

Back-up deputies arrived on scene and the female, now known as Caitlin Pauline Wood, 23 years old from Fruithurst, AL, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Wood was also charged with Giving False Information, Obstruction, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. The male, Michael Shane Hulvey, 41 years old from Felton, GA, is now wanted on multiple charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Stop Sign Violation, No Valid Decal, No Valid Registration and other traffic related offenses.

“This is one of the communities that I have met with that are having serious issues with drug related crime. We have done several Crime Suppression Operations in that area and our Patrol Deputies actively try to get up there and check the area as much as possible,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We will continue this effort around Haralson County so that the citizens here can have peaceful enjoyment of their property.”

If you know the whereabouts of Michael Shane Hulvey, please call 911 or contact us.

770-646-2011

haralsonsheriff@haralsoncountyga.gov

Website haralsoncountysheriff.org







