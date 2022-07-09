ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrants to be flushed by Northwestern crews

Northwestern Water and Sewer District crews will be flushing fire hydrants next week in Lake Township, in Northwood, northeast of Woodville Road, and in Millbury, the district announced.

Customers are advised to flush water from their taps, if it becomes discolored during the working hours of 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and to avoid washing laundry until the water becomes clear.

A map showing flushing progress is available on the district website.

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

