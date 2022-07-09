Fivio Foreign And The Kid Laroi Take An Elevator From “Paris To Tokyo” In New Visual

Click here to read the full article.

Fivio Foreign , the self-proclaimed “King of New York,” and The Kid Laroi become travel buddies in their new visual for F.F.’s newest single, “Paris to Tokyo.”

The high-energy Chris Villa-directed video features Fivio and Laroi pulling up to some sort of elevator portal in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower gleaming behind it. As the two enter the contraption, they’re transported to an open floor of fast cars while performing a scene that looks like it’s straight out of the Fast & Furious sequel Tokyo Drift . The duo share the middle ground flexing and flowing as the cars swiftly drift around them.

The scenes alternate between Laroi performing his bars and Fivio getting his time to shine. The chemistry between the two is unmatched as they both share the screen ad-libbing each other’s lyrics as they turn up. The setting quickly changes to Fivio, dressed in a full Rhude brand outfit, finishing off his lyrics in a Tokyo arcade.

With the crowd’s energy pumping him up, he raps, “She don’t want me to have it (Nah, have it), She’ll hold mine/ She don’t want me to have it (Nah, have it), She’ll hold mine/ If we ever get pulled over with the chop,’ She takin’ the charge and the whole nine/ I don’t really know why, I met her in ’09/ I was lit, she was curvin’ the whole time/ They was thinkin’ she payin’ me no mind, But I knew I would have her in no time.”

Laroi comes back in with the chorus, “Walk in the store, get whatever you want/ That’s my bi**h, Paris, Tokyo, London, I took her on all of my trips/ I try to show you what’s real, You ain’t like them other h*es out here/ I introduce you to real, Baby, ain’t nobody else like this.”

The two flex once more together before returning to the same elevator they arrived in.

Fivio’s debut album B.I.B.L.E was released in April of this year, with features from Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Quavo, Chloe, Coi Leray, and more. He’s also featured on Chris Brown’s latest “C.A.B (Catch A Body),” and Nicki Minaj’s “We Go Up.” The Kid Laroi released his 2022 single “Thousand Miles,” in addition to being featured on Post Malone’s “Wasting Angels.” Laroi made major waves last year with his popular singles “Stay” and “Without You” which appeared on his debut album F**k Love 3+: Over You .

Check out “Paris To Tokyo” above.