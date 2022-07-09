ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 New Jersey marijuana dispensaries fined for not prioritizing sales to medicinal patents

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Five marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey are facing fines for selling recreational cannabis outside of the allotted time.

Adult-use recreational marijuana sales went into effect on April 21. During the first four weeks, New Jersey saw sales of over $24 million with over 200,000 transactions.

But when the legislation went into effect, there were supposed to be hours for only medical marijuana patients. And five marijuana companies violated that portion of the law, according to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Cannabis companies Acreage, Ascend, Curaleaf, GTI and Verano all received fines from the CRC for making recreational sales during patient-only hours during the first week of legal sales – for a total of $360,000 combined.

Each company was fined $10,000 per violation.

Acreage must pay $60,000, Ascend $80,000, Curaleaf $50,000, GTI $80,000 and Verano must pay $90,000.

A spokesperson for the CRC said in part, “Businesses that violate the requirements will be issued a notice of violation which requires a corrective plan, and then possibly a notice of monetary penalty.”

Prioritizing medicinal patients was one of the stipulations placed on the dispensaries to ensure patients had access to product over recreational consumers. The CRC announced earlier this week that New Jersey residents enrolled in the state's Medicinal Cannabis Program will no longer pay state sales tax on cannabis and cannabis products purchased at dispensaries - another push to prioritize medical patients.

The companies are each expected to pay their fines and continue to operate. This is not considered a major violation, so there shouldn’t be any additional action taken against them. Each continued offense will carry similar penalties.

donald
3d ago

I'm sure your kids don't kno what growing pot smells like unless you make a big deal out out of it so get over it it's legal now so get over it

Smiling
3d ago

Boooooo please this is crazy. I could get a medical card for multiple reasons, but I did not want stigma. The recreational marijuana has seriously limited choices, all stating same effects. Additionally mostly only new strains are being offered with limited information on he effects. When something is purchased from a dispensary whether medical or not the same menu should be offer. Or maybe there needs to be more suppliers. Either way easy fixes.

NJ DEMOCRATIC STATE
3d ago

Zen leaf is also bad, the people in there are nasty there rules are horrible and they should have people in there knowing what they are doing and hiring the right people. and the Management department is horrible. including the main headquarters. Horrible if I were any of you check your stuff before youe leave because they are also shorting you. go somewhere else

