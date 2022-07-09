ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville police arrest man accused of assaulting 3-year-old

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Ellenville police have arrested a man they say assaulted a 3-year-old child.

Police say they responded to a medical call at a home on David Street on July 3.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 3-year-old boy with several abrasions on his face. Investigators say the boy was bleeding from his ear and that officers noticed a shoe print on his head.

The boy was taken the hospital.

Police arrested 23-year-old Markis Herrara and charged him with two counts of felony assault. He remains in Orange County Jail and has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

