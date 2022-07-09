Ellenville police arrest man accused of assaulting 3-year-old
Ellenville police have arrested a man they say assaulted a 3-year-old child.
Police say they responded to a medical call at a home on David Street on July 3.
When officers arrived, they say they found a 3-year-old boy with several abrasions on his face. Investigators say the boy was bleeding from his ear and that officers noticed a shoe print on his head.
The boy was taken the hospital.
Police arrested 23-year-old Markis Herrara and charged him with two counts of felony assault. He remains in Orange County Jail and has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Comments / 4