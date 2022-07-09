ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley International Airport to receive $20M in federal grant money

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

More federal money is on the way to help Bradley International Airport keep up with a surge in popularity.

State and federal officials say the airport has been awarded a $20 million grant for improvements to the terminal.

Some of the projects include expanding the ticketing area, improving and streamlining baggage handling and making the airport more handicapped accessible.

The improvements come on the heels of a recently completed overhaul of the parking and ground transportation services section of the airport.

