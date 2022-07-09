ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Constitutional Amendment Targeting Abortion Passes PA Legislature

By Brendan Scanland
erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - The big topic this week at the State Capitol is the budget, which was approved by the House yesterday and by the Senate this afternoon. Friday evening, the budget was signed by Governor Tom Wolf. However, a five-part Constitutional Amendment that advanced through the Senate...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

GOP Senators Make Sneaky Midnight Move to Restrict Abortion in Pennsylvania

Just before midnight on Friday, Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate quietly advanced a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would remove any right to abortion. The Senate Rules Committee Meeting went past curfew Thursday as lawmakers hammered out budget matters and a House-approved package of constitutional amendments. Republican Sen. Judy Ward’s proposed abortion amendment was added to the package in an 11-6 vote on party lines. If the amendment passes both GOP-controlled houses in two legislative sessions, it will go to the public for a vote. The governor wouldn’t be able to veto it. Ward claimed it wouldn’t outlaw abortion as the procedure is protected by the state’s Abortion Control Act but critics pointed out that a governor could easily overturn the Act in light of the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “They wanted it tonight, run in the dark of night,” Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes fumed. “This is not a bridge-naming bill that you can decide at the last minute that you forgot to add... They knew throughout the course of the day that this was what they were going to do.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Frankel
Person
Katie Muth
Person
Maria Collett
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Constitutional Amendments#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Senate#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats
MSNBC

Republicans help make contraception access a campaign issue

A decade ago, Republicans went after the Affordable Care Act on a variety of fronts, including one that was unexpected. The Democrats’ landmark health care reform package expanded access to contraception, and as regular readers may recall, a surprising number of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill had a problem with that.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

There Was One Supreme Court Win for the Rule of Law Last Month Worth Celebrating

In the torrent of major cases that came down at the end of this historic Supreme Court term, you’d be forgiven if you missed the 5-4 decision in Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety. But the decision—in which Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s progressives to vindicate the right of a disabled war veteran to challenge his state employer’s refusal to grant him accommodations based on Texas’s claims of “state sovereign immunity”—offered a significant victory for millions of veterans and current members of the armed services. Particularly in the aftermath of this otherwise brutal term for progressives, the decision is worth celebrating.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine: No comment on abortion ban that forced a child to Indiana

It appears that a 10-year-old rape victim had to leave Ohio for an abortion. But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t commenting on the fact that a law he signed making that necessary if she didn’t want to become a mother. Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and cleared the way for […] The post DeWine: No comment on abortion ban that forced a child to Indiana appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy