Documents reveal criminal history of suspect in Detroit police officer shooting

By Heather Catallo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WXYZ) — Questions remain about whether Ehmani Davis, who was fatally shot after a Detroit police officer was killed, should have been locked up instead of out of police custody with a weapon. The 7 Investigators looked at some of his other recent brushes with the law....

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight. The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren. 🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢Where: 19300 block of W. WarrenWhen: 7/11 around 2:40PMWe're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022 Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Funeral arrangements released for fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Funeral arraignments have been announced for Loren Micheal Courts, the Detroit police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Courts, a five-year veteran with the Detroit Police Department, was fatally shot after responding to an incident involving a gunman. Police have called the incident an ambush situation.
Wayne State employee carjacked in campus parking lot

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two people have been arrested after allegedly carjacking a Wayne State University staff member in a parking lot. According to Wayne State campus police, the 22-year-old woman was sitting in her car in lot 75 on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m. Shortly thereafter, a man and...
Family of Warren hit-and-run victim asks for help finding suspect

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family of a hit-and-run victim from Madison Heights is putting out a plea for help to assist police in Warren to track down the person responsible. The incident happened Tuesday morning along 13 Mile Road near Mound as the victim was riding his bicycle to work.
Michigan woman’s death ruled murder-suicide, victim’s daughter claims suspect ‘capable of evil’

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Investigators here ruled the death of 63-year-old Patrese Sayas a murder-suicide, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Police initially believed she died of natural causes in her Southfield home after she was discovered there Thursday, July 7, but that changed after both an autopsy revealed bullet fragments in her head and her husband was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Detroit parking garage, the report stated.
Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side. The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m. According to officials, the...
Hearing set for suspect in murder of Oak Park jeweler

A Detroit man charged in the fatal shooting of a jeweler whose clients included well known rappers and other entertainers was in court Monday. Roy Larry, 44, has been jailed without bond on first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in the June 1 shooting that killed Daniel Hutchinson, Jr., 47, of Pleasant Ridge.
Death of DMC nurse and husband ruled murder-suicide

FOX 2 - The death of a Southfield woman and her husband found separately a day apart, has officially been ruled a murder-suicide. Police were called to the home of Patrese Sayas on Avon Lane for a welfare check last week -- after she failed to show up for her job as a DMC nurse for three days. Other family members couldn't reach her, either.
Man charged with buying gun used to kill Detroit officer

DETROIT — A 26-year-old man was charged Sunday with buying a firearm that police say a 19-year-old later used to fatally shoot a Detroit police officer last week. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said the Detroit man is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm. He appeared in federal court Sunday and is being held until a detention hearing on Tuesday, according to a news release from prosecutors. It was unclear Sunday if the man has a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Man stabs wife, fires shots at police officers in Harper Woods

WXYZ — Update: Michigan State Police say it appears there was a domestic dispute between husband and wife. The suspect reportedly stabbed his wife. We're told she was able to exit the home. Her condition has not been released. The suspect is still barricaded inside the home on Kenosha...
13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 13-year-old boy is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The teen is charged with manslaughter aimed with intent but without malice and felony firearm. He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday and was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond. Prosecutors say at about 4:11 a.m. on July 10, police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. Officer located the victim inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a gun was allegedly passed around and the 13-year-old pointed and fired the gun, shooting the victim before fleeing. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
