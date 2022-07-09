ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody was hurt after a fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in downtown Rockford Friday. The Rockford Fire Department says it received a call at 4:40 p.m....

www.wifr.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Possible Fire inside A Dryer, At A Local Laundromat

If you have a podcast, let us know. I would like to promote your podcast. Sources are reporting a possible commercial structure fire in Rockford. Initial reports are reporting several units from the Rockford FD. were responding to a possible fire, inside a dryer at a local laundromat. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Everyone safe after Janesville house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two occupants, two dogs and a cat are safe after a residential fire started at a Janesville duplex on Sunday, the Janesville fire department said. Janesville Fire responded to a residential duplex fire after being told one person wasn’t out of the house. Heavy fire...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Passes Away, After Colliding With A Deer

Location of Incident: US Highway 20 and North Keith Road Winnebago, Illinois. Pronounced dead: 07/10/2022 at 1:39 a.m. On Sunday 07/10/2022 at 1:46 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified of a traffic crash fatality at US Highway 20 and North Keith Road, Winnebago, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed that on 07/10/2022 just before 12:54 a.m., Mr. Ellsworth was driving his motorcycle westbound on US Highway 20, just east of North Keith Road. Near this location, Mr. Ellsworth struck a deer and crashed his motorcycle. Mr. Ellsworth did have a passenger riding with him at the time of the crash. Mr. Ellsworth and his passenger were treated on scene by Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department personnel and MD-1. Despite medical treatment, Mr. Ellsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Today, 07/11/2022, an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ellsworth. Preliminary autopsy findings show Mr. Ellsworth died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motorcycle crash. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.
WINNEBAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police investigate traffic crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a crash Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Oak Streets around 7:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They reported non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police asked residents to avoid the area so...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today

Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today. Reports of at least 3 vehicles were involved in an accident that happened earlier today,. near Mulford and Guilford. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. The accident was blocking traffic, but has since been cleared up. Rockford PD...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#High Rise Building#Apartment Building#Accident#Rfd
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

ATV rider injured in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a group of ATV riders were involved in a crash Sunday night, and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. Police said the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 11th Street. Police said an ATV...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Barricaded subject after 4th Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford. Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
PORTAGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
nbc15.com

8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle reported out of Bedford Park, Ill. found in the stateline. Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a black Chrysler 300 reported to be stolen was located by law enforcement near 300 East State Street, Rockford. The Chrysler matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from deputies several times in the past two weeks.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Pedestrian killed in Mendota crash identified

MENDOTA – A pedestrian that was killed after a vehicle crash in Mendota has been identified as 76-year-old Victoria Nunez. According to the Mendota Police Department, on Saturday, July 9th, authorities were called to the intersection of Route 251 and Route 34th, for a vehicle that allegedly hit Nunez, a pedestrian. Officials say Nunez was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Mendota man has been cited, for failure to reduce speed to prevent an accident, given a LaSalle County court date, and was later released. The incident is an ongoing investigation.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford

Beginning Tuesday July 12th, the Water Division will be repairing the. water service in the 3300 block of Kishwaukee St. All traffic going northbound will. be shifted into the center lane. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to use an alternate. route. The driving public...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy