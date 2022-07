An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.Other issues could include road closures and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.The Met Office, which issued the warning, said it is in place from 12.01am on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO