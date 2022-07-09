ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa School Board Members say lack of transparency is why they asked Gov. Stitt for special audit

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ec4OS_0gZeOGTm00

TULSA, Okla. — Friday morning the two Tulsa School Board members who sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a letter July 1 requesting a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools held a press conference, flanked by Ryan Walters, Stitt’s appointed Secretary of Education.

FOX23 News was there to learn why the two school board members felt taking this step was necessary.

“If per chance, they don’t find anything, praise God,” said Dr. Jennettie Marshall, District 3 Tulsa School Board Member. “But the bottom line is once this audit is done, number one hopefully it can bring the community back together, hopefully it can restore some trust, but right now there’s no trust.”

Dr. Marshall, who has served on the school board for five years, expressed concern over what she calls a lack of transparency:

“A few weeks ago, the constituents of this district watched as the board pushed through a 252 item consent agenda that lacked public input and board input prior to the meeting.”

Dr. Marshall said those consent agenda items totaled approximately $89 million.

She added that during her tenure on the board she has continuously asked for bidder and company portfolios before a vote is conducted.

Dr. Marshall talked the lack of transparency when it came to asking for background information on Snickelbox LLC, which she said is at the center of controversy now.

Newly elected District 4 board member E’lena Ashley joined Dr. Marshall in sending the letter to the governor requesting the audit.

“I am very grateful that Governor Stitt heard our requests and the voices of many parents, teachers, taxpayers, and call for this audit to be conducted by the Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Bryd,” Ashley said.

Stitt’s Education Secretary, Ryan Walters, was asked for specifics on why the need for an audit. Walters re-iterated the themes Stitt hit on in his remarks sent out on Twitter on Thursday.

“Tulsa Public Schools received more federal funds than any other school in the state of Oklahoma to stay open during the pandemic, Tulsa Public Schools was closed longer than any other school during the pandemic, so how was that money used, was it appropriately used, we also have an allegations of a violation of state law by Tulsa Public Schools.”

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist called Friday’s press conference “political theater” and said she welcomes an audit.

“I have been very clear that I welcome any review of our practices and processes both because I have confidence in them,” said Dr. Gist, “but also because if there is anything that we need to learn, anything that we need to correct, we need to know about that and make sure that we’re continually improving.”

Dr. Gist said the governor’s efforts When asked about Stitt’s intention to focus on how COVID dollars have been spent by the District, Dr. Gist said it came out of nowhere.

“That particular issue that was raised is an example of something that seemed to come from nowhere, the issue that we’ve been looking into locally, there’s no evidence connected to those funds,” Dr. Gist.

Dr. Gist said she is confident that TPS handled those funds correctly.

The local issue involves the misuse or loss of philanthropic funding surrounding Tulsa Public Schools’ Talent Department. The employee involved has resigned, and Dr. Gist confirmed the amount being investigated is less than $20,000.

She said she asked for an external review after being made aware of the situation:

“We take all of this very seriously,” Dr. Gist said, “Which I why I’ve been so transparent, why I acted so decisively and so swiftly on all of this.”

When asked if the money’s gone missing or has been misused, Dr. Gist said that’s what’s under investigation right now.

In terms of the special audit that Governor Stitt is asking for, Dr. Gist says the school district will have to pay for it. Neither Gist nor Ryan Walters were able to provide an estimate on how much this may cost at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
KRMG

Cherokee Nation Marshal service receives $10 million contribution

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Marshal service has received a $10 million contribution to help with increased demands resulting from the McGirt ruling. On Tuesday, Cherokee Nation Businesses announced the $10 million contribution to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. The funds are in response of the increased demands stemming...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Gas leak in west Tulsa causes Union to be shut down

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] has confirmed a gas leak in west Tulsa, on the corner of South Union Avenue and West 51st Street. “They are closing Union near the construction area,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department. “Hazmat is on scene. ONG has been notified.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ryan Walters
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Public Schools#Tulsa School Board#The School Board#Snickelbox Llc
WGAU

Oklahoma woman awakens on bridge, 60 feet above Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Scooter companies agree to new self-regulations on River Parks trails

TULSA, Okla. — Lime and Bird, the two companies offering electric scooter rentals in Tulsa, have signed new contracts with the River Parks trails agreeing to new self-regulations of their products when they are being used on River Parks trails. River Parks Authority Executive Director Matt Meyer told FOX23...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy