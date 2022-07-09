Olympics-Former LA28 CEO Sykes elected chair of USOPC
By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday announced that former Los Angeles 2028 CEO Gene Sykes has been elected to serve as chairman of the board beginning next year. Sykes, who oversaw the successful bid campaign to bring the Summer Games back...
Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government freed two other Americans. Venezuelan security forces arrested lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a person familiar with investigations into the arrests. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the cases publicly. Hernandez is from Los Angeles; Kenemore is from the Dallas area, but had lived in Colombia since 2019.
Comments / 0