GASTONIA — The Rockers game at Gastonia was stopped by rain with the score 0-0 in the bottom of the second inning Friday. The contest will be rescheduled on a date to be announced.

The teams meet again Saturday and Sunday at CaroMont Health Park. The Honey Hunters hold first place in the Atlantic League South Division second half at 3-0 while the Rockers are fifth at 0-3.