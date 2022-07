MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Right away, attention is grabbed. A man slips into a basement apartment and creeps about. Soon, other man arrives. An assault erupts and quickly stops when the two realize they know each another. They lie to one another. Soon third man arrives – a stranger who lords over and intimidates the first two because he knows so much about them. The guy has control written all over him.

MENASHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO