Religious groups hold prayer circle for deadly Inner Harbor shooting

Religious leaders are praying for violence to end.

At the Inner Harbor on Friday, religious groups sang, prayed and rallied together, in hopes that their message will be heard.

This comes on the heals of another deadly shooting in downtown Baltimore, near the Inner Harbor. This one involves those squeegee workers, who are often at downtown intersections cleaning windshields for money.

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Light and Conway streets around 4:30 p.m. during a confrontation with squeegee workers.

Reynolds family has asked for privacy but WMAR 2 News has learned he was a husband, a father of three and lived in Hampden.

Metro CrimeStoppers are offering a $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

During a press conference Friday, Baltimore City leaders further addressed the deadly altercation.

Anti-violence rally held at Inner Harbor

Commissioner Michael Harrison reiterated that a heated interaction transpired between Reynolds and squeegee workers, which escalated when Reynolds parked his car and approached the group with a bat, swinging it at “one or more” of them.

City officials address altercations with squeegee workers

Harrison said police have some video of the incident but are looking for more.

“We’re combing through a lot of evidence right now,” Harrison said.

Throughout the city, police were a visible presence at many corners where you'd normally find squeegee workers washing car windows for money. The commissioner said he ordered “enhanced patrols.” There were very few, if any, squeegee workers present at the intersections.

“We are not going to tolerate acts of violence regardless of who is committing them,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Scott stressed that he is trying to provide pathways from the corner for the squeegee workers, but city officials declined to say whether they would force them from intersections.

“Some would say this is as simple as clearing the corners, rounding them up,” Scott said. “It isn’t.”

Group rallies for anti-violence in Baltimore

Later in the day, a large group of religious leaders, in town for a religious convention walked and held a prayer circle calling for the end of gun violence in the city.

"They are our neighbors," said The Right Reverend Eugene Taylor Sutton. "We're praying for Timothy, we love him, he's our neighbor. He should not have died the way he did but also the violence of the gun and the easy access of guns for people who have little other access in way to settle the dis-ease that's in their lives."

Sutton called for justice as did those who gathered with Bishops United Against Gun Violence.

"We need justice for those young men," Sutton said. "So, love is the answer, justice is the answer. Good education, good school system is the answer. Good housing is the answer."

As for the deadly shooting, police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

