Lee County, FL

Man threatens to stab diner at Florida steakhouse with a fork

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Lee County, FL - A man's been arrested after threatening to stab a diner in the neck with a fork at a Southwest Florida restaurant.

According to Lee County Deputies, 49-year-old Joseph Vadder was arrested at the Wasabi Steakhouse on Wednesday after threatening a diner.

Authorities say the victim was eating dinner with his two kids when the children became "loud and disruptive."

Vadder, who was seated at the table next to the family, became agitated and began arguing with the father.

Deputies say Vadder threatened the father and his family, before Vadder "picked up a fork, looked at the victim and threatened to use the fork to stab him in the throat.”

The family left the steakhouse after Vadder got “inches from [the father’s] face and continued to be belligerent.

Security cameras captured Vadder leaving the restaurant and continuing to exchange words in the parking lot as the family got in their car.

He then punched the family’s car window, causing damage.

Vadder was arrested by deputies a short time later on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and property damage.

Torchy
3d ago

Sounds like this man either has a mental issue, or is at the end of his rope. He needs anger management for sure!Thank God he didn't hurt the Father or his children. People seem to be going bejerk in this World. Leave God out of your life, Satan walks right in.

