ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Where to Catch Live Music in Maine This Summer

By Meghan Morrison
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether it’s at the local watering hole listening to a cover band rock the 90s or seeing your favorite artist live at the State Theater, there is always something going on and music to be enjoyed. As the doors of the office close on a weeknight and you...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

Related
Q97.9

I Was Creeped Out by This Clown at a Movie Theater in Maine

Okay, let me start off by saying that I do not have a fear of clowns, but this one really creeped me out. Imagine yourself going to the movie theater to see something that you have been waiting for for a while, and all of a sudden before the movie starts you see a strange looking clown.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
Portland, ME
Government
Q97.9

One Of The Best Diners In America Is Right Here In Maine

Considering the entire State of Maine is one of America's premiere tourist destinations, it should not be much of a surprise that the state is loaded with some outstanding restaurants. And, in recent years, the number of amazing restaurants has continued to grow. We've got everything from seafood restaurants (obviously),...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A sign of Maine! Multiple moose spotted in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine — Maine is known for moose and there were a couple of moose hanging out in the Yarmouth area on Monday. Meghan Germano shared video with WMTW showing two moose crossing North Road just down the hill from the fire station around 6:30 Monday evening. One moose can be seen staring at traffic before slowly continuing across the street and heading into some woods.
YARMOUTH, ME
Q97.9

Celebrate Christmas in July at This Boat Parade in Maine

The holiday spirit is something that does not really go away. Many people love to celebrate the Christmas holiday twice a year, in July and in December. That is why "Christmas in July" is widely celebrated. Well, you do not have to travel too far if you want to celebrate...
NAPLES, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Hear Music#House Of Music#Dance#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Thompson S Point
Q97.9

Definitive Brewing Opens Outdoor Beer Garden in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

When it comes to breweries, Definitive Brewing has executed one of the quickest expansions in Maine. The company started just 5 years ago when a group of friends that loved beer decided to collaborate and make some beer of their own. About a year later, Definitive Brewing was born and opened their flagship location along Beer-dustrial Way in Portland. Two years later, they expanded to Kittery, opening a beloved location near the border of New Hampshire. In December of 2021, the brewery expanded to a third location near the base lodge at Sunday River. Now, Definitive has moved into another Maine summertime hotspot, opening a 4th location in Old Orchard Beach.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island For Sale & Ready For Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NEWS CENTER Maine

In pandemic rebound, Maine sees most tourism money in US

WELLS, Maine — Business is booming at the Maine Diner in Wells. The line stretches out the door. But, with big business comes a big problem. Owner Jim MacNeill began closing his restaurant on Wednesdays recently. The diner had changed hands and names since the early 1940s, but it was the first time he could remember it not being open seven days a week.
WELLS, ME
mainernews.com

If Tourism Told the Truth

Welcome to Portland! I’m Dugan Murphy, your guide along a local history walking tour that I call Portland by the Foot. I know you’re interested in the people and events typically left out of history books, so you’re in luck — that happens to be our speciality!
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

One Of The Most Remote Airports In The United States Is In Maine

There is no denying that the State of Maine is rural... REALLY rural. North of Central Maine, the state is sparsely populated with decent sized towns few and far between. Filling in the gaps between towns are large stretches of mostly untouched wilderness. That's one of the things that draws hikers, campers, and hunters to Maine.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Strong storm risk in Maine on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has had a very quiet severe weather season so far. It's been warm, but we've often lacked a key ingredient for strong thunderstorms: humidity. On Tuesday, humidity levels will spike to uncomfortable levels, temps will climb into the lower 80s, and a triggering cold front will sweep in during the afternoon sparking some strong storms.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy