Morgantown Post 2 dominates Wellsburg Post 34 in five innings

By Daniel Woods
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Coming off of a loss last night, Morgantown Post 2 was looking to get back on track against Wellsburg Post 34.

Boy, did they ever.

After a scoreless first inning, Post 2 got things started in the second with an Ethan Dorkins RBI single before Jett Walters came in to score on a passed ball.

Later in the same at-bat, Kayson Nealy lifted a fly ball out to center field that allowed Park Croyle to score. That made it 3-0 after two but Post 2 wasn’t remotely close to finished.

In the third, Caleb Cottle brought Aaron Forbes home with a double to left field. He came around to score on a Dominic Colasante groundball that resulted in an error to make it 5-0.

Back to back extra base hits blew it open for Morgantown. Jett Walters clubbed a double into the right-center gap to drive in Colasante and then Park Croyle put one over the left field fence to bring two more runs in and make it 8-0 after three inning.

Post 2 loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth and scored three more runs without a hit as Colasante drew a walk and then Walters and Croyle were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats.

Later on, they both scored on the same wild pitche and further into the same plate appearance, Kayson Nealy drove in Ethan Dorkins with an infield single.

Forbes finally put the exclamation point on the domination with a towering opposite field home run to make it a 16-0 ballgame after four innings and put Post 2 in a position to win it with three outs.

Cody Thomas did that by himself.

Thomas struck out the side in the fifth to give himself seven punchouts on the evening and complete a spectacular win for Post 2, 16-0.

